Curling, peak of ratings for the Constantini and Mosaner awards

All crazy about the curling. The mixed doubles final won byItaly on the Norway it glued three million Italians to TV at lunchtime. On Raidue the live broadcast of the final recorded 2 million and 346 thousand spectators (16.1% share) between 13.30 and 14.47 on Tuesday. There were more than five million unique contacts, plus 44,000 devices connected on RaiPlay. The live match started at 13.05 on Raisportto then migrate to the second public channel after news.

The region that recorded the highest percentage of spectators, easy to predict, was the Trentino Alto Adige, a land where this sport is very popular. It reached 46.1%: one in two inhabitants saw Constantini and Mosaner win gold on live TV. All the regions of the Alpine arc have exceeded 20% of share: from 20.8% registered in Piedmont to 21% of the Lombardyup to 29.8% touched in Valle d’Aosta. Among the other regions they surprised the 23% share recorded in Molise and 19.8% in Emilia Romagna.

During the Beijing Games, Rai broadcast 19 hours of curling commentary (13 hours on Raidueoften at night, and 6 on Raisport, mainly in day time). On Raidue the tournament recorded an average audience of 375 thousand spectators, with a share of 8.4%. On Raisporton the other hand, the average audience was 596 thousand and the share of 3.9%.

To these numbers must be added those of Eurosportthan on the channels Sky, Dazn And Timvision broadcasts the best races: 298 thousand spectators with 2.1 national share, eighth national channel in this slot oario. The peak reached at 2.39 pm on the decisive shot: 355 thousand spectators. The data does not include viewers of Discovery +which broadcasts all races live on its app.