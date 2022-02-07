Curling, the secrets of Mosaner-Constanti at the Beijing 2022 Olympics – Corriere.it

from Guido Santevecchi, correspondent from Beijing

Violetta Cabart, coach of the Italian mixed doubles who sees the Olympic medal, explains that “the results come from the hard work of the boys and their talent”

“They tell us we throw irons and pressure cookers, but that’s okay, as long as we talk about our curling. And then, I too am a housewife who is dedicated to coaching ». Play the game and enjoy this great moment, Violetta Caldart, coach of the Italian mixed doubles who makes us dream of an Olympic medal. Here in Beijing, in the Ice Cube building, Amos Mosaner and Stefania Constantini

they dominated the Round Robin qualification with eight wins out of eight games and reached the semifinals: this afternoon they will “sweep” to get to the podium. THE CALENDAR OF THE OLYMPICS

Curling became popular with us thanks to the film «The move of the penguin», a great story of friendship and wild ambitions, and since then it still carries skepticism and jokes like those about irons and brooms. But Amos and Stefania on the ice of Beijing have turned into nuclear tactical penguins who have blown up one after the other the most quoted opponent Nationals, those with thousands of players, while here there are only five hundred more or less regular players and one twenty top athletes.

A miracle or chance? Violetta Caldart has no doubts: «Neither one nor the other. The results come from the boys’ hard work and talent, cultivated thanks to the Air Force and the Police who welcomed them into their sports groups and gave them the time and serenity to train consistently, every day. In curling you need a lot of technique, assisted by very good athletic preparation ».

The statistics of this tournament so far allot a Stefania 80% precision in throwing the “stone”, the 19-kilo stone made of Scottish granite that slides on the ice and is accompanied by very rapid strokes of the «broom», a special broom now made of carbon fiber, which corrects the trajectory. Amos is 79% accuracy. The tension of the players, as they follow the path of the stones, is engraved on the faces. But cavemen screams are not heard on the ice, there are no recriminations, no psychological intimidation of competitors. He does not cheat and humiliate his opponent, never, honor is at stake. Calm Olympic, since we are here at the Games. The “Spirit of curling” has reigned unchanging the sport for more than five centuries, ever since it was invented by the Scots as a way to kill time during the harsh winters on the moors, with frozen ponds.

“Yes, there are unwritten rules of fairplay, respect for everyone, even for the ice on the rink which is our element,” says Violetta. How long does it take to learn to play decently and competitively? “A few years, you need to know how to read the stones, which are not all the same, to have sensitivity on the various types of ice, it takes a lot of application”. And how much the equipment costs, in the famous film about the penguin move the protagonists also pledged the money from the rent of the house to equip themselves. “Not so much, the special shoes, made in Canada, around 200-300 Canadian dollars (130-200 euros); he fucks her about 80 euros, but the material lasts for two or three seasons, a reasonable expense ».

On the side of the track, Mrs. Caldart is always seen next to Stefania Constantini, while alongside the very tall Amos Mosaner, 197 centimeters, you can see the other technician, Claudio Pescia: you have divided the tasks on the basis of gender, sisterhood and brotherhood ? “No, it’s just that I know Stefania better, there is more confidence between us, which is normal”. And how much tactical is there in the game, how much do the coaches affect? «On the pitch the athletes decide, their choices of the moment make the difference, with the same technique. Then, let’s analyze the match together, and try to improve ».

Violetta, born in Auronzo in 1969, married to former bobsleigh champion Roberto Siorpaes, was an Olympian in Turin in 2006. She worked in a bank, she left to be a “housewife with the time to devote herself to her coaching commitment, but I am above all a curling enthusiast, I’m not a professional ». And in the event of an Olympic podium, do you expect financial recognition? «We haven’t talked about it. The prize would be the medal and in any case we have already done a feat“.

