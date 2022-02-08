Curly hair: the new natural trend that drives stars crazy

THEThe trend of curly hair returns to steal the show from the fluid and smooth hair that went crazy a few weeks ago. Now is the time for the frisé and a bit wild hair, in dark brown like Courteney Cox or in Botticellian blond like Kate Hudson.

Courteney Cox’s dark chocolate curly hair

Always a faithful adept of smooth and very tidy hair, at 57 Courteney Cox changes course and focuses on the wild hair look. With a cascade of soft, fluttering curls for the coverage in People magazine.

A real leonine mane, fluffy and long over the shoulders, that the star of Friends and Scary Movie shows off in her usual dark chocolate tone.

The beach waves by Chris McMillan

The author of this hairstyle wild chic combined with the white men’s suit, she is the celebrity hairstylist Chris McMillan. Who used it for effect styling detangling spray by Drunk Elephant, il curling iron by T3 Micro and the diffuser hairdryer Dyson.

For the final texture, the leave-in conditioner by Lolavie, the beauty brand of Cox’s historic BFF: Jennifer Aniston.

Kate Hudson, frisé and very blonde

The wave of the curly fashion overwhelms happily too Kate Hudsonsuddenly curly after years of flat hair.

The 42-year-old star softens her features in an instant withfrisé effect declined on the multidimensional blonde tint with brown regrowth.

The natural hedgehog signed Gregory Russell

The strands climbed with the parting in the middle in Botticellian nuances they are created by the hairstylist Gregory Russell, already beloved by celebs such as Lily James and Anya Taylor-Joy.

In this case the natural wavy movement of the actress is created with the products of the brand 100% vegan Pureology.

