curly haircuts for women over 50

The curly hair has passed from invisibility to liberation, a fact that has also taken place in the 50 year old women. we see ‘celebrities’ at this age they go from straightening their hair and showing off their waves proudly with different haircuts. Among the best known faces we find Julia Roberts, Andie McDowell, Salma Hayek, Halle Berry or the Spanish actress Emma Surez.

In addition, curly hair is one of the trends more powerful in terms of beauty it means. In this sense, and although many do not believe it, it is a type of hair that adapts to different styles (court Bob, pixie, shaggy Y mullet are some of them). We tell you what they consist of so that you ask for them at your trusted hairdresser.

Pixie haircut for 50 year old women with curly hair

To give you a general idea of ​​what the court of pixie hair We summarize it for you in a simple way: the area of ​​the sides is very short, while the your P it is abundant. Also, it should be noted that it is the quintessential anti-aging hairstyle.

According to the experts of InaRuiz this haircut is the ms bold and adaptable because it looks good even on curly hair, either with the well marked waves or of natural form. “This haircut with sixties aesthetic is able to draw all the strength of the traits and expressions of your face”, they point out on their official website.

Bob haircut for 50 year old women with curly hair

Ocaa Hairdressers mark it in your account Instagram that he bob cut It is ideal to enhance the natural curls. In such a way that it is sure to be among one of your favorite options to ask your hairdresser. On this occasion, the length of the hair that we see in the image is for over of the jaw and with inner layerswhich also suits 50-year-old women very well, especially if they add fringe.

On the other hand, the bob haircut can be worn length, amedium hair either micro. Also, you have to keep in mind that if your face shape is round, you will be better if the sides unload you very well. This way you will be more compensated.

Shaggy haircut for 50 year old women with curly hair

“The shaggy haircut it’s perfect if you want get rid of of dryer. Its casual style is achieved with short and thin layers especially on the top of the head. With these layers it is possible to add volume to the hair and a natural finish“, they explain from Secret Salon. In this sense, it should be noted that it is a haircut ideal for 50-year-old women with a long face, since the volume is concentrated above while the tips are downloaded.

Continuing with the previous idea, the truth is that those who feel the best long shaggy haircut it is the women who have manes very abundant. The reason has to do with the fact that the ends are very unloaded and remain very cows if we have small amount of hair.

The mullet haircut for 50-year-old women with curly hair

The mullet haircut not only looks great on mature women, but also it’s in fashion and is in high demand in hairdressing salons all over the world. It is a very good option if you don’t want to risk so much with you look change. In this sense, those who best fit are 50-year-old women with the round facesince it creates a optical effect that stylizes the face.

On the other hand, you can take it with different lengths (with or without fringe), everything will depend on the recommendations of your hairdresser taking into account the shape of your face. The Salerm Cosmetics Academy guarantees that the mullet haircut is very comfortable Y versatileso it will save you time when you have to go to the office.

The bixie cut for 50-year-old women with curly hair

It was meg ryan who made fashion bixie cut in the 90s, but in the middle of 2022 it is again trend with its rejuvenating effect. This hairstyle is a bit longer that he pixie and a little shorter that he Bob. favor you if you curly hair it is fine. Also, having hair with loopsyou will not have to comb it too much and its casual air tea subtract years from above According to Salon Secret it is very versatilesince “if you put it behind your ears it’s a pixieand if you place it in front it is a Bob“.