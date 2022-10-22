Currencies continue to fall in the Cuban informal market

The news today is that the dollar, albeit slowly, continues to decline. The causes are not clear, and at least publicly, no specialist has ventured a hypothesis in this regard. But the fact is palpable in the informal buying and selling spaces in Cuba.

This Friday the value of the US dollar (USD) in the Cuban informal market fell to 175 pesos (CUP) on average. This is confirmed by the representative rate prepared by the independent media outlet El Toque.

This is the closest to the day-to-day fluctuations in Cuba, since the official rate remains oblivious to real economic dynamics. This is proven by seeing how the price of the US dollar remains unchanged in the Exchange Houses (CADECA), at a rate of 1 x 123.60 Cuban pesos.

Meanwhile, the dollar, the euro and the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) are trading at $175 CUP. Of course, as El Toque clarifies, it is an average, so it is possible to find purchases and sales below or above the aforementioned figure.

If compared to yesterday, the MLC drops $3.00 pesos, from $178.00 to $175.00 pesos. For their part, the dollar and the euro reduced their value by five pesos in relation to Thursday, when both cost $180.00 pesos.

Will the price of the dollar continue to drop in Cuba?

The question that many in Cuba are now asking is how much more the price of the dollar and other currencies will drop. It is necessary to take into account that the crisis that the island is suffering does not show signs of improvement, quite the opposite. That is why it is uncertain to predict what direction the foreign exchange rate will follow in the country.

What is evident is that after reaching the exorbitant figure of 200 CUP in the informal market at the beginning of October, since the 11th both the dollar, the euro and its similar Creole, the MLC, have maintained a downward trend. short.