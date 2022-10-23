Currency plummets in Cuba. Prices of the dollar, MLC and euro in the informal market

The downward trend in currency prices in Cuba continues to capture the attention of its inhabitants on the Island and beyond.Above all, this weekend the decrease is even more noticeable. Both the dollar, the euro and the Freely Convertible Currency (MLC) lowered their rates in the informal market by $5.00 CUP compared to the previous day.

Indeed, it can be said that for about 7 days it seems that the three currencies have plummeted.

Of course, in an extremely unstable market it is impossible to predict whether this downward trend will continue by the end of the year or the opposite. At this time, Sunday October 23, the three currencies are quoted in Cuba at an average rate of $170.00 CUP.

Current USD, MLC and Euro prices today

Regarding the average price in terms of buying and selling, the US dollar is sold at $173.00 CUP as a ceiling in some parts of the country. Meanwhile, the purchase is made between $165.00 CUP and $170.00 CUP.

As for the euro and the MLC, both present an identical sale value this Sunday, $170.00 CUP. If we talk about purchase, the euro can be purchased at $160.00 CUP and the MLC at $167.00 CUP.

The data recorded daily on the subject reflect that in less than a week the three currencies have dropped by $20.00 CUP in value.

The change is radical if we take into account that at the end of last September the aforementioned currencies touched the sky. So, their values ​​reached up to $200.00 CUP.

Despite this downward trend of foreign currency in the Cuban informal market, inflation rates remain on the island. The reality of the prices of most products does not translate into a decrease in foreign currency sold “on the street”. ”.