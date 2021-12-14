Current account, a bank transfer as a Christmas gift? That’s when you risk the handcuffs – Libero Quotidiano





In the viewfinder our current account, bank deposits. And we are not just talking about the new rules that will start from 1 December about the maximum ceiling for the use of cash, lowered to 999.99 euros, a circumstance that could alert the tax authorities in the case of withdrawals or cash payments considered too large (the all net of the payment of the services, which above the amount must be done only with traceable instruments: credit cards, debit cards, bank transfer or checks).





Yeah, why now that Christmas is approaching, we must also pay attention to another circumstance: the gifts that, perhaps, a grandfather, an aunt or even mum and dad want to give to their children, grandchildren and relatives. Be careful, above all, if the recipient of the gift is abroad, a circumstance that at the time of Covid is much more than plausible.

The point is, if you decide to send money overseas, in case of bank transfer, you must not exceed the threshold of 5 thousand euros. Otherwise, in fact, the anti-money laundering beacon could light up, which could suspect that behind that movement of money there is something suspicious or, worse, criminal.





In fact, in the matter of money laundering, article 648 bis of the criminal code establishes severe penalties, “with imprisonment from four to twelve years and with a fine from € 5,000 to € 25,000. The penalty is increased when the offense is committed in the exercise of a professional activity. The penalty is reduced if the money, goods or the other benefits derive from a crime for which the penalty of imprisonment of less than a maximum of five years is established “.

And again, to justify the movement of money abroad your bank may ask for a written statement in which the reasons for the transfer are explained in detail. In short, before giving money away, stay under the thresholds to avoid hassle with the tax authorities.