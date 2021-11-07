Current account: a bitter surprise for Poste’s customers

Relations between consumers and the current account are changing. By now, the advice circulating is to keep little liquidity. In the bank, interest rates are very low: if until about ten years ago it could be convenient to open a bank relationship and park your savings there, because the bank recognized something, today everything has changed.

There ECB decided, seven years ago, to bring the re-numbering of deposits to below zero. This means that now the gain that can come from the liquidity deposited on a Bank account is zero. In other words, the bank is down to liquidity management. In the end, this cost must be paid by the account holder. The ways, of course, depend from bank to bank, but it is certainly becoming cheaper to invest your savings than to leave them on Bank account.

Poste Italiane: charges the deposit!

We have made this long introduction to try to understand what is happening. Banks are trying to discourage liquidity by making it pay. The behavior of Italian post, who justified his change of pace in this way:

The trend in interest rates recorded in recent years has led to a persistent imbalance between the costs incurred by Bancoposta for the management of accounts and revenues associated with the use of inventories.

Obviously, this type of mechanism will not impact all holders of a Bank account. Those who are interested are those they have a relationship with Italian post and have daily balances over 5 million euros. Basically, we can very well affirm that it will involve a not very consistent part of Italian current account holders. Whatever happens, it is very important to be able to understand what is happening and understand this new mechanism: today, making your own Bank account not the best choice.

On 15 September 2021, Italian post sent a letter to its account holders, explaining that those who have a daily balance equal to or greater than 5 million euros you will see a cost of 0.5% on the Bank account.

Current account: limits on cash withdrawals!

We must not forget that like any other Bank account, also the one outstanding at Italian post, is subject to the rules and regulations of any other banking relationship opened in Italy. In fact, it should be remembered that from next January 1, 2022, account holders will have to deal with some important news, concerning the new limits to be respected on cash payments. The new rules carry a whole series of consequences: many are wondering if they can run into some problems when they decide to withdraw cash from their own Bank account or from postal book.

All tax relationships, even those opened with Italian post, I end up in the crosshairs ofRevenue Agency. The intent, of course, is to track down any cases of tax evasion. The new measures, which have been introduced in recent years by the various governments in office, have precisely this purpose: to discourage the use of cash, trying to favor theuse of credit card and traceable payment instruments. And it is precisely for this reason that from 1 January 2022, the ceiling for cash payments will be lowered again.

If up to December 31, 2021 payments can be made up to € 1,999.99, from January 1, 2022 this roof will drop to 999.99 euros. In other words, from next year it will no longer be possible to transfer amounts exceeding one thousand euros in cash, but it will be necessary to do so by traceable means. This means that we should use a credit card, debit card, check or wire transfer. Even how many have a Bank account outstanding with Italian post.

Withdrawals and settlements: what changes!

We are talking about a very important change for many savers and for all taxpayers. But basically, how does their relationship with the bank or with Italian post, when cash has to be paid in or withdrawn from the Bank account? Before answering this question directly, it is good to remember that we are talking about a limit that is imposed for making payments in a shop or for paying off a professional service. If we have to make a payment beyond i 999.99 euros, cash cannot be used.

Nothing changes, however, when we go to withdraw or verify some cash in our own Bank account or in postal book. We will be able to make higher payments. There are no limits regarding withdrawals or deposits: the advice, however, is to pay the utmost attention, because in the event that there are withdrawals exceeding a thousand euros, the bank or Italian post they might ask for explanations. Depending on the response that will arrive, they may decide to open a report to theFinancial intelligence unit.