Current account: bad news for Poste Italiane customers

An unwelcome surprise arrives for some current account holders at Poste Italiane: this is what happens if they have liquidity still beyond a certain threshold.

In the past years anyone who had some extra money deposited it immediately in the bank and was undoubtedly incentivized in some way to do so.

Current account: rates zeroed. Firm liquidity becomes a luxury

Even by simply holding some sums in your current account, you could get some interest from your credit institution which in fact recognized something for the liquidity that the bank used in a more fruitful way to its advantage.

Today the reality has changed a lot, we can say that it has almost turned upside down, since banks tend to “punish” those who have too much money in their current account.

The fault lies with interest rates squeezed to such low levels that in some cases the bank loses in managing liquidity that exceeds certain levels.

Current account: Poste Italiane now discharges negative interest costs on customers

This is the result of the decision taken by the ECB 7 years ago to bring the return on deposits below zero.

With negative rates, several banks have taken steps to transfer this account to the customer.

The latest move in order of arrival is that of Poste Italiane which, like other banks, has decided to pass on the cost of negative interest rates on its customers.

Fortunately, the measure will only affect a small slice of customers, since it will be applied to a very specific type.

Current account: who ends up in the crosshairs of the Italian Post Office and how much will they pay

According to what is learned from Il Sole 24 Ore, the application of negative rates by Poste Italiane will concern current accounts with daily balances above 5 million euros.

As you can easily guess from this figure, the majority of customers will not be affected by this measure which, on the contrary, will affect only a small part and it is more a matter of corporate customers.

The measure has been applied since last September 15, 2021 and in the letter sent by Poste Italiane to the customers concerned, it was clarified that the interest rate will no longer be calculated on a fixed basis, but will be equal to the average reference interest rate in very short transactions. maturities carried out on the European interbank market.

In practice, the Eonia is applied, which in these days fluctuates around -0.5% and this will be the percentage that will be applied on the daily liquidity recorded on the current account, to determine the cost to be applied to the customer.

Current account: Poste Italiane explains the reasons for its move

Poste Italiane, in the letter sent to customers affected by the provision of negative rates, explained: “the trend in interest rates recorded in recent years has resulted in a persistent imbalance between the costs incurred by Bancoposta for managing the accounts and revenues associated with ‘use of inventories “.

The measure adopted by Poste Italiane, to apply a cost for daily stocks of more than 5 million euros, responds on the one hand to the need to reduce its costs and on the other hand to provide incentives to move the liquidity parked on current accounts.