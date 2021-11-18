Current account closed above 100 thousand euros: the verdict on Fineco

The awaited sentence of the Antitrust concerning the preliminary proceedings opened seven months ago against Fineco Bank for alleged unfair commercial practice. The credit institution had informed customers with current accounts equal to or greater than 100 thousand euros, without any form of investment or financing which, under those conditions, could withdraw from the contract. The practice had not gone unnoticed and the Antitrust had decided to see clearly. The checks showed that Fineco Bank, in this way, was in a position to be able to influence account holders to convince them to stipulate financial services very expensive asset management systems that guaranteed economic benefits to the credit institution, allowing customers to close their current account as an alternative.

This solution, however, was not convenient for users, given the significant costs for the transfer of the Bank account in another bank. In any case, the Antitrust Authority acknowledged Fineco Bank’s desire to resolve these critical issues. But what are the commitments undertaken by the credit institution? First of all, Fineco will not trigger the withdrawal for account holders without an account in another credit institution, who would suffer to the maximum extent the effects of the termination of the relationship. In the event that customers without another current account, following the March letter, have already made loans or investments, the credit institution will reimburse the commissions paid for the execution of investment orders and will grant the possibility to repay the loans without charges or penalties.

Fineco will then have to activate a computer system daily reporting of customers for whom the relevant conditions for the purpose of withdrawal will be met. Users will be shown the different options to avoid withdrawal, without any promotional purpose. Furthermore, there must be no discrimination in the individual re-negotiation of current account costs and no other costs will apply for the transfer of excess inventory to any customer accounts in other credit institutions.

As reported by the Corriere della Sera, Fineco Bank will also have a task from the point of view of formation. The credit institution will be obliged to organize online courses to expand the knowledge of its customers on the consequences of maintaining or not maintaining liquidity on current accounts. Finally, Fineco will have to take care to clarify to customers that it will not withdraw from the contract for a period of 90 days from when they are contacted, the time necessary for the user to be able to choose the solution that best suits their needs.