Current account, do you have up to 50 thousand euros? Here’s what you can’t pay (even if they don’t tell you) – Libero Quotidiano





Anyone who has some savings on their checking account should pay attention to three costs. As he explains Stock market projections, the first is represented by Bank charges applied by the institution for the management of the current account. The second is stamp duty on the current account equal to 34.2 euros, while the third cost is a kind of hidden tax, that of inflation.





How can you avoid these three costs? The solution reported by Stock market projections would be to leave as little money as possible in the account and then use it as a sort of wallet, only for current expenses. “The rest of the money that you don’t need to keep in the account can be allocated to investment instruments, even for a very short or short time “, the specialized site tells us.





Taking an overview of the situation in our country, then, it seems that on average there are Italians on current accounts 17 thousand euros in stock. The accounts that have between 15 thousand and 50 thousand euros in stock, among other things, are the highest number. The first thing to know, second Stock market projections, is that “with an average annual balance on the account of less than 5 thousand euros, the stamp duty is not paid. So the first smart move to do is to leave less than 5 thousand euros. But where to put the others? The remaining part can be placed on a deposit account. This is a great way to get a return on the money deposited. “



