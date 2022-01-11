Current account emptied, high danger: how to protect yourself from smishing

The checking account continues to be in the sights of cybercriminals. A new dangerous scam is raging and the risk for account holders is to find themselves without money.

THE account holders they are the favorite victims of online scammers. Phishing and smishing attempts follow one after the other and many citizens fall into the traps. The plans of cyber criminals become more and more elaborate and being able to distinguish real communications from scams is very complicated. 2022 began precisely with an attempt at a sneaky and somewhat formidable deception. Credit institutions are reporting the danger to their customers especially to those who often use ATMs and credit cards.

Current account, the first scam of 2022

The hackers have devised one dangerous scam which affects account holders after making an ATM purchase or credit card. The possible victims, therefore, are numerous given that the limitations on the use of cash imposed by the Government push an increasing percentage of citizens to use traceable means of payment. The first scam of 2022 looks like smishing, sending a text message that at first glance seems like a common control message for the purchase just made. In reality it is a fake text message that could drain your account.

Appearances can be deceiving, the message seems to come from Banca Intesa Sanpaolo. The number, in fact, would seem to match what the lender uses for send opcodes to customers. The content of the text message is intended to scare the recipient. In fact, it warns of the attempting to use the card from another device. A scam, therefore, which relies on the fear of a possible scam to achieve the sinister purposes.

How to recognize the attempted scam

The message text of the empty bank account scam invites the recipient to click on a link to verify the operation carried out with an ATM or credit card. By clicking on the address – which you absolutely must not do – you would be redirected to a page similar to the home page of the credit institution and you would receive a phone call of a fake operator whose task would be to solve the problem with credentials provided by the customer.

Never provide this type of information over the phone, via text message or email. These are scams that cybercriminals put in place to have easy access to the current account and empty it.