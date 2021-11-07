Current account: from 2 November they will foreclose! Here’s what to do!

Bank account: a thing that risks from 2 November the foreclosure.

Or rather, it depends on many factors. The most important is whether or not you fall into the categories you were entitled to excerpt of the tax bills, that is, those provided for by the Scrapping Ter, a super-amnesty guaranteed by the Draghi Government no later than July 31, 2021.

For the government there was no choice but to terminate the extension at the end of July, given that already last year the missed collections they weighed on the tax authorities for a good 5.3 percentage points of loss compared to 2019.

Therefore, the Scrapping, born thanks to the Italian Care Decree for suspended files from March 2020, not only has it been over for a few months, but from 2 November it becomes an open war.

But there are possibilities to avoid foreclosure, like being in between who will benefit from the Scrapping Ter, or among those who can evaluate a possible ad hoc scrapping. And so you can avoid the risk for your current account.

Attention! We speak of course of methods that comply with the law.

Also because the real problem will be in the active repentance, that is, in the sanction that will take effect immediately if the payment of the reported folder is not initiated from the former Equitalia, today the Revenue-Collection Agency.

In the meantime, if you want to know more, here’s a video deepening, curated by Angelo Greco.

In this article we will focus on the question of the current account for who (not) risks foreclosure, and any possibilities for avoid this unpleasant episode. Otherwise, it will be up to start paying the tax bills immediately.

Current account: that’s why the foreclosure arrives from 2 November

Do you remember the Ter Scrapping? The excerpt planned for the tax bills that had been suspended since March 2020?

Here, it counts that from 31 July all those who do not fall within the Scrapping they will have to start paying them. Always if you don’t want to find the foreclosed current account.

Indeed the new payment tranche will begin on Tuesday 2 November 2021 tax collection, as confirmed by the communication of 28 October 2021 of the Revenue Collection Agency, published on the same official website of the Body.

Please note that the Scrapping Ter provides for the excerpt of the folders:

having a maximum value of 5,000 euros;

relating to the time period that goes from 1 January 2000 to 31 December 2010.

Furthermore, the applicant in question:

if private citizen, must have a ISEE less than 30,000 euros ;

must have a ; self agency or company, must have a ISEE less than 50,000 euros.

What if you are one VAT number, you can have the scrapping only for 2017 and 2018 and those judged as irregular. But you have to confirm one loss of 30% of turnover in 2020.

Otherwise already from 31 July you will have begun to receive payment reports.

Current account: foreclosure from 2 November! That’s for whom

In particular of November 2, the Revenue Agency requested this date for the regularization of the tax position of the parties in a debt position.

If you have related debts to the period September-October 2021, maybe it will be the case to start paying.

Also because from then on you risk with the forced withdrawal. That is with the fact that the collection agency enters your checking account and takes what is necessary to cover what is necessary to pay the tax bills.

Otherwise also the foreclosure is triggered: until you solve the situation, your current account will be blocked, and all recorded income will be withdrawn, until the debt is paid.

Are there any chances to escape this? It depends.

If you want to be honest with your tax position, you can follow the payment of the installments suspended by the Italian Care Decree, and follow the indications of the Tax Decree, following:

information bills to pay;

bills to pay; schedule of the payment of the tax bills.

If you want to risk doing the cunning, know that it means playing with fire. Because if you try to forcefully withdraw money from the account at risk of foreclosure, it is enough for the Agency to have the balance relating to the date of receipt of the communication to have proof that you have been clever. And the crafty ones end up at ADE.

Current account: but why am I being blocked?

The Bank account you get blocked if you have any tax pending to be respected. In this case if do not fall within the categories that can access the excerpt of the tax bills provided for by the Scrapping Ter.

And you get blocked because there is money in the current account, or rather the stocks you have deposited over time.

And since you need money to pay for these bills, the Revenue-Collection Agency starts immediately from there, first making the forced withdrawal, and then the foreclosure.

And this is only with regard to the current account, and it concerns, in the banking sector, such as those banking or postal.

That is all those that have your nominee and that they are active. Practically everything that, if you have requested the ISEE certificate, you will have already presented to the CAF or to the local patronage.

Furthermore the procedure by which it is blocked has been streamlined. With the good consent of all the subjects reported by the Revenue Collection Agency.

Current account: this is what happens when it is blocked for foreclosure

The Bank account becomes the subject of foreclosure when Sixty days have passed since receipt of the notification of the tax notice.

First you get one reporting by the accountant, regarding a tax bill to be paid. But that’s if you have an accountant.

Then it gets to you the official communication from the Inland Revenue Collection, in which you will be confirmed the amount you will have to pay, e you have sixty days to start the procedure.

In this case, if is in difficulty with payment, can arrange for a scrapping agreed with the Agency, in order to defer the payment in agreed installments with the collecting body.

If you do not want to proceed to anything, the current account will be blocked by the Revenue Agency, by direct order to the debtor’s bank.

Such an account will be subjected to the withdrawal of the necessary sum to cover all the debt, provided that, within 60 days of notification, it has not already settled its debt position.

Otherwise, goodbye to money.

However there are possibilities that the foreclosure can be stopped. Or limited to some amounts.

Current account: that’s when it is not seizable

So, after sixty days, your current account is subject to foreclosure of all the monetary balance present therein.

But up to a certain point. Though the Revenue-Collection Agency requires that the debt collection be resolved also by resorting to compulsory payment, in reality the DL 69/2013 (Law 9 August 2013 n.98), establishes that it is guaranteed to the debtor a minimum of liquidity if it is obliged to provide for essential expenses.

This is to guarantee both the collection activity of the Agency and the possibility of the debtor to be able to survive everyday life.

Indeed, if the person really is in a difficult economic situation, and somehow perceives social safety nets, or even is the perceiver of one INAIL annuity due to the accident at work, they they cannot be subject to foreclosure, because they are state-guaranteed money by way of complications which limited the subject’s production and work capacity.

Another particular episode in which it could be avoiding foreclosure is when in a joint account (ie with two or more holders) it is possible to divide the share relating to the debtor from that of the joint holder.

It makes sense: because it also has to pay a joint holder, if the other is in trouble with the Revenue-Collection Agency?

Indeed the state protects the joint holder if his share is reported, even if it were the perfect amount to settle the debt.

It should also be added that greater protection is guaranteed to pensioners, earners from welfare annuities And workers / trici employees, but only if the amount of the debt does not exceed certain limits.

Current account: this is how much the foreclosure is!

In the case of foreclosure, the debtor’s current account will be subject to withdrawal and blocking, but only under certain conditions.

For instance, if we speak of a pensioner as a debtor to the state of some tax bills, his pension it will be foreclosable above the INPS quota scheduled for 2021.

The INPS quota for 2021 is stable at € 690.42, i.e. 1.5 times the standard INPS allowance.

Not by chance the figure is very reminiscent of 780 euros monthly income of citizenship. For the state, statistically speaking, for a single subject the share of 690-780 euros is the minimum monthly amount under which the person would live in a condition of poverty absolute.

For this reason, speaking of the DRC, we seek with the income of to have the applicant’s income rounded up to € 9,360 per year. Because below that limit he would be in absolute poverty, according to national statistics.

Other conditionalities in which foreclosure is envisaged in case of income it is when a salary is received as an employee.

In that case, you are subjected to a 10% cut on the amount of your salary: a form of additional tax deduction to repay the debt with the tax authorities.

In fact, the end of all this in the end is that: to pay.

Current account: there is no foreclosure at no cost!

If really you want to avoid the worst, that is, the foreclosure of your current account, I still suggest you to groped for scrapping at the Revenue Collection Agency.

If done on time, they can forgive you a good percentage of the reported figure from the tax bill (if the conditions exist!).

Otherwise, industrious repentance is triggered: if you do not pay in time, the amount for penalties and arrears increases. From a simple 0.1% of the amount after fourteen days, to the 3.75% after ninety days. Plus default interest.

And it wouldn’t be nice pay more for waiting too long.