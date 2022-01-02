With 2022 new rules arrive for the current account in red. Here’s what you need to be careful about and what you risk if you have bank debt

With the arrival of the new year the rules change at stake as far as account holders are concerned. The banks, in fact, are renewing their rules governing the current accounts. In particular, those rules that come into force in the event of negative balance.

Who owns a current account in redin fact, it represents a real risk for the bank which advances (as expected) the money to cover the hole. If until December 2021 there were very specific rules, with the arrival of the new year there are more changes. Here’s what they are.

Current account in red, new rules on the way

From the moment you have a current account in the red, the bank intervenes for cover the holes carrying out a real loan. Money that will then have to be replaced according to the interests matured over time.

It is therefore essential for the account holder to make sure of don’t go red, managing your account wisely. In fact, if the debt is not paid off in time, the debtor will accrue blackberries and, therefore, will have to pay more money to the bank.

In 2022, there will be new rules for those with a current account in red. Sara much simpler, in fact, become in arrears and therefore still pay of more money I respect the money lent. With the new year it will therefore be easier to become indebted.

The debtor account holder will become in arrears after 90 days from the payment of a bond. After 3 months, in fact, the debt would become significant. The first limit threshold not to be exceeded is € 100 for retail displays, € 500 instead for the other exhibitions.

The second amount established by the regulation is equal to1% of the total exposure against a counterparty. The bank will decide the amount of the overrun beyond the sum available in the account. This is the discovered authorized, which is stipulated in the account agreement and in which the duration and interest rates are indicated.

The bank authorized to revolving credit, will be able to intervene without informing the customer as soon as the bill is in red. The only condition will be to respect the limit set. The credit institution will then make the payments on behalf of its client, staying within the threshold.

In the case of discovered abusiveon the other hand, the bank declines all responsibility for overdue payments. The customer will go against one rejection a check or direct debit.