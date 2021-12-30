Current account in red, what will happen to you in 2022

Here are the rules to be respected in 2022 regarding the current account in red. What could happen to you

With the arrival of the new year, further new rules are expected for those who have a current account in red. As mentioned in a previous article, there will be a government squeeze on the use of cash payments. In addition, the banks predict stricter rules regarding the management of the current account.

The owner will have to pay close attention to the balance line and to the respective debit account with a negative balance. So here are the new ones rules to be respected in 2022 as regards the current account in red.

If you have a running account in the red, these could be the consequences

To be considered a red account holder, the debtor must have a backward, in the payment of a bond, greater than 90 days. After this period, the debt becomes significant if it exceeds the set thresholds.

A current account in red, therefore, is a real one debt to the bank who lent us money attached to a deposit account. Obviously, this procedure involves a charge of passive interests, based on the debt figure.

Under the new rules, you are likely to go into default faster compared to the past. There will be no ban on banks on it trespassing beyond the availability on the current account. It will therefore be at the discretion of the credit institution itself.

The overdraft limit authorized is determined by the account contract. this also establishes the maximum duration allowed and the interest rate applicable to the amount lent. However, it is possible request at any time the decrease, or increase, of its limit, provided that the consultant accepts.

In case of discovered abusive the situation changes. This occurs when the overdraft was not foreseen in the account agreement, or when the limit is exceeded. In this case, the bank has not no obligation to cover the overdraft and there is the rejection of a check or a direct debit, with consequent consequences costs.

Due to the new rules, those with a red account will not be able to continue paying automatic debits. This will also lead to serious problems with regard to the payment of the installments of a mortgage or a simple subscription.

In addition, reporting to the CRIF (Central Financial Risks). After three months have elapsed since non-payments starting from 100 euros, in fact, you will be reported in the list of bad payers. This therefore means not being able to access credit lines for approx 12 months from the report.