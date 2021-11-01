Current account: money seized from 2 November. Here’s to whom!

Current account in danger, from 2 November the risk of foreclosures returns, in fact, the collection activity by the Revenue Agency will restart.

There will be time until next Tuesday to regularize his position with the taxman, making the payments of those tax notices notified in the period prior to covid-19.

To remember the deadline is the same Revenue Agency – Collection with the press release of 28 October 2021.

This deadline is very important as those who do not respect it, in addition to losing the benefits linked to the installment plan, will again risk the foreclosure of the current account.

This is a very important deadline, because whoever does not respect it will lose the right to the extension and the related benefits, including foreclosures.

In short, we are increasingly returning to normal in a period in which the health emergency seems to be under control, but the ability of Italians to produce income is still suffering from the disastrous effects caused by covid-19.

There are still many unemployed and inactive, restarting with notifications and collections of past debts is perhaps still premature and could represent too big a boulder for many taxpayers, let’s imagine the damage that could lead to the foreclosure of the current account in case on which the salary money arrives monthly .

Current account: until November 2nd to pay off debts and avoid rigging

The deadline of November 2nd it also refers to those debts accumulated during the months of September and October.

To prevent them from getting their hands on your current account and the money from being foreclosed, just get in order and pay the installments granted by the Italian Care Decree. n.18 / 2020 – approved by the former Conte government and which provided for the blocking of the collection activity by the Revenue Agency – and by the subsequent Tax Decree in which you can find the terms and indications for the payment of the bills notified.

The payment of debts and installments had been temporarily suspended due to the pandemic emergency, but now everything seems to be back to normal and on November 2, those who do not want to risk having their current account seized will be better off paying off their debt.

For those interested in the subject, in the following video, taken from the You tube channel of the lawyer Angelo Greco, a very interesting sentence of the cassation is brought to the attention of the public that few people know and which constitutes a real “guillotine” for everyone those foreclosures of salary or current account made by the Italian tax authorities.

Current account: salaries and pensions are also at risk of foreclosure

The foreclosure risk will not only concern the current account, but also on salaries, pensions of all those citizens who advance debts with the tax authorities.

In fact, starting from 2 November, the collection activity by the Revenue Agency will return to work, notifications and collections will therefore resume, the bills that must be paid to avoid the risk of foreclosures are those that had been temporarily suspended undergoing a series of extensions by the former Conte government and that the Tax Decree has extended to date.

The installments of the tax bills had in fact been temporarily suspended due to the emergency, but now the time is over and by 2 November those who do not want to risk the foreclosure of their current account will have to pay at least the first installment.

Current account: how the foreclosure procedure works

For the unfortunate who will have to undergo the foreclosure procedure of the current account, how will it happen in practice?

The procedure is very simple also because it is automatic, this means that when the debt is not paid off within 60 days from the notification of the file, the Revenue and Collection Agency will proceed by forwarding a communication to the credit institution where it is present the debtor’s bank account and after proceeding with the attachment will send a communication to the holder.

Compared to years ago when Equitalia was responsible for this procedure, the mechanism has undergone a clear simplification, in fact it is no longer necessary to resort to judicial proceedings, which has totally facilitated the foreclosure process.

As already written to the Revenue and Collection Agency to block accounts, pensions, salaries, a delay of 60 days on the payment of a tax bill will be enough.

Current account: limits on foreclosure

In all this list of bad news, however, there is a good one, in fact there are limits to the foreclosure of the current account.

The foreclosure is an executive act that affects taxpayers, VAT holders, employees, no one is protected from the controls of the tax authorities.

It is well known that if this happens, not all the money will be foreclosed, this is why the law provides that a certain amount of money useful for the survival of the person remains free to be used with a view to supporting daily expenses.

The major protections for which there are higher limits on foreclosure are represented by employees or a pensioner, this always when the amount of the debt remains below certain figures.

Let’s move on to the numbers that matter,

the foreclosure limit for those accounts in the name of retirees or employees the law provides for the unavailability limit for the money paid into the account before the foreclosure of three times the social check, (in 2021 it is 460.28 euros per month).

In addition, for the date following the blocking of the account, a deduction of one fifth on salary or pension will be applied.

In the case of joint accounts, things get a little more complicated.

In fact, it is the ruling of the Court of Appeal of Rome (no. 6123 of 20216) that establishes the joint holders are classified as joint and several debtors only if the debt contracted is towards one’s own banking institution.

In all other cases the creditor will be able to block only the part of the account owned by the debtor and will not be able to block the entire sum also in the event that the debit amount is equivalent to what is contained in the current account.

This means that assuming that the debt was contracted by the husband, the wife unrelated to the facts will be able to freely benefit from half of the money in the current account while the other half will be foreclosable.

The foreign current account is also at risk of foreclosure

Those who think they are escaping the action of the tax authorities by depositing their money on a foreign current account are completely out of the way.

The banking harmonization desired by the EBA has in fact made it possible to undergo a foreclosure action even in the event that the debtor-holder of a current account in one of the countries of the European Union – having a credit with a resident in turn in another country still within the EU.

In fact, the preservation of relations with banks and as a guarantee for cross-border credits is also active in Italy.

To understand, the current account opened in France can absolutely be seized by an Italian creditor, a rule that is valid only for civil and commercial debts.

Current account foreclosure: the best solution is to pay off the debt

According to what is written, for those who risk a foreclosure, the situation should be clearer.

The advice and the best solution to avoid even more serious penalties is to pay the notified tax bills and thus pay off the debt.

Payment can be made online via the f24 form, the Revenue Agency has also provided – in case you do not want to pay the full amount in a single solution, to be able to pay the amount due in installments.

To take advantage of this option and make the payment less burdensome, you will have to enter directly on the website of the Revenue Agency and go to the section “Installments.”.

The procedure must be done by authenticating with Spid or electron identity card, once the installment plan has been decided, the bulletins will be issued directly on the site which can thus be paid month by month.

The payment of these bills may take place not only on the agency’s website, but also at the branches of the Italian Post Office, banking institutions or terminals connected to the Sisal or Lottomatica circuit.

In this it is by far the smartest solution that will allow you to avoid foreclosure of the current account.

Current account: beware of the foreclosure act!

In this last paragraph I want to share with you an important point relating to the attachment deed.

From 2 November the Revenue and Collection Agency will resume notification and collection activities of old and new tax bills.

We also said that the best solution in order not to incur even heavier penalties it is represented by paying thus extinguishing the debt with the tax authorities.

However, the work carried out by the Revenue Agency is often not very precise.

Thousands appear to be taxpayers who every year receive inaccurate notifications of foreclosure, in which there are no data and information with the indication of only the amount to be paid.

In this case, the absence of such data does not allow easy identification of the tax bills subject to forced execution.