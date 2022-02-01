Current account, payment to children? The rules for not falling into penalties

Paying money into your child’s checking account could create problems with the tax authorities if these rules are not followed

Transferring money to close relatives is also a big deal nowadays caution since, this act of generosity could cost you one fine very salty by the taxman.

L’Revenue Agency it could in fact investigate the origin of the sums deposited in the account or booklet of the recipient, especially if these payments are made frequently and always from the same family member. The attempt to hide may be behind this operation income received but not declared.

Cash to children and relatives: how to avoid tax penalties

To avoid incurring very heavy penalties, therefore, it is better to know the legislation which regulates this type of money exchange between family members. In this sense, the first thing to underline is that it is also necessary for the passage of money between father and son pay taxes. You will therefore also have to pay the stamp and understand what amount of money you can send without running into problems.

If you intend to give quite significant sums, you need to proceed with caution and provide specifics communication to the tax authorities. In any case it is preferable to make the transfer of money through wire transfer paying close attention to what to write in the causal.

On the portal of the Revenue Agency the rates and deductibles to be applied according to the degree of kinship. In the case of donations to children, the tax to be paid amounts to 4% of the sum. This tax burden applies only to very large donations exceeding 1 million euros.

To avoid checks, you can also ask for a occasional loan by registering a private deed with a territorial office of the Revenue Agency. It is therefore necessary to deliver 2 originals of the private agreement and apply one stamp from 16.00 euros for every 4 sides of the deed. To these must be added the copy of the model F23 relating to the payment of the registration tax.