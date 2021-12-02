Current account, postponement of the payment of the scrapping installments ter

Bad news is coming for many Italian families who risk having to deal with the foreclosure of money just before Christmas.

For almost two years now, Covid has entered our lives, leading us to have to deal with unexpected consequences. Unfortunately, many entrepreneurs have had to lower the shutters of their businesses, with more and more families struggling with difficult management of finances personal. If all this were not enough, many fear that they will have to deal with the possible repercussions deriving from some past debts with the tax authorities.

A situation, the latter, which involves many more people than one might think. The administrative machine, on the other hand, never stops, with many current accounts at risk. In fact, just before Christmas, many will find themselves having to deal with the nightmare of foreclosure of your money. But for what reason? So let’s go into the details and see what’s going on.

Current account at risk, since December 15th they have foreclosed the money: what you need to know

Unfortunately, life is full of unexpected events. On the other hand, the impact of the Covid, which in a short time has led to change many of our habits, but not only. In addition to the social aspect, in fact, we have to deal with the impact economic, which has led to many families having to deal with a financial crisis that is difficult to manage.

A particularly complicated situation, which leads many to fail to fulfill the various commitments made. This way they end up accumulate debt, consequently leading to having to deal with the foreclosure, which allows creditors to attack the debtor’s financial resources.

A nightmare that risks turning into reality just a few days before Christmas. In fact, millions of taxpayers are called upon to honor unpaid taxes in the past. In particular, those who fail to pay the installments of the fiscal Peace by December 9, 2021, which with the allowable 5 days of tolerance you get to December 14, 2021, they risk a bad blow.

Tax bills, the payment of the installments from scrapping ter and balance and excerpt has been postponed to 9 December 2021

In fact, important news is on the way for all those struggling with past debts with the tax authorities. Following the approval of an amendment to the Tax – Labor decree by the Finance and Labor Commissions of the Senate, there has been a shift in the deadlines of the tax bills.

Compared to the original date of 30 November, in fact, the new deadline is set at December 9, 2021. Considering the 5 days of tolerance, therefore, the interested parties still have time until December 14, 2021 to make the payments of the installments of the scrapping ter and of the balance and excerpt.

In particular, these terms concern the payment of the installments from scrapping ter, expired on February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2020. But not only that, also February 28, May 31, July 31 and November 30 of 2021. The same argument, as already mentioned, also applies to the installments of balance and excerpt which can be paid until December 14, 2021.

But not only that, it was also decided to extend the timeframe also as regards the payment of “traditional” tax bills, that is, those that do not fall within the scrapping or balance and excerpt and whose notification is made in the period from 1 September to December 31, 2021. Through another amendment, in fact, it was decided to extend the term from 150 to 180 days.

Current account, watch out for past debts with the tax authorities

As it is easy to notice, therefore, some innovations have been introduced regarding the terms to be respected for the payment of installments from scrapping ter, as well as balance and excerpt. An extension of only a few days, considered by many not to be decisive. The hope, in fact, was to see a longer extension, perhaps with the arrival of the new year.

Given the economic difficulties with which many families are struggling, especially due to the impact of Covid, in fact, being able to fulfill the various commitments is particularly complicated. If all this were not enough, those who fail to regularize their position actually risk having to deal with a real nightmare, that of the foreclosure of the current account.

A situation, the latter, which will concern those who have accumulated debts and who count tax bills that must be collected. At the moment, we remind you, the collection activity is slowed down towards taxpayers who have joined the Tax peace. In the event that this principle fails, however, the Revenue Agency can proceed with forced expropriation. The only solution, as you can easily guess, is to pay your past debts with the tax authorities.