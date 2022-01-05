Current account, sting on savings in 2022: the details

Sting coming in 2022, which does not promise to be beautiful for a number of reasons. Especially for current account holders. Here because

It is certainly not an easy time for millions of Italians, who are trying to end this not so beautiful 2021 in the best possible way. But according to forecasts, the new year could become even worse than the one that is about to close in a few days. Also as regards the holders of Bank account, for a very specific reason.

For months we have been talking about all account holders who are often cornered by their banks. First in the case of deposits higher than one hundred thousand euros, in the second case in the absence of investments. But there is also a new and inexorable threat that has long been eroding the savings of Italians. And that could continue to operate also in 2022.

Let’s find out what it is, without forgetting that this 2021 was among the worst years, together with 2020 – the period of the pandemic, for all account holders. But also for banking institutions, which found themselves managing an absolutely complex and unexpected situation. Even if, as always, it was the account holders who were penalized.

Current account: the sting that halves savings

The real sting for all current account holders has come more than fifteen years ago frominflation. Which also in this two-year period has found constant growth and which has also penalized the savings of Italians. At the end of November 2021, the increase in prices recorded a leap from + 3.8% in our country.

But the real problem for savers remains that of capital erosion, which according to data and projections for 2022 could generate inflation of the 3% in one year, with an overall loss of approx 55 billion euros. In this way, the savings of account holders who in a decade and a little more have seen their capital halved will go up in smoke.

Savers have been denouncing for years the lack of protection towards them, and with them also the trade associations that are clamoring for support measures towards account holders. Which especially in recent months they have suffered losses also very serious about their savings deposited.