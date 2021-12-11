Tech

Current account, the “Brata” malware that steals all your money with a text message – Libero Quotidiano

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read


The first sign it’s an SMS. And this is how you can then find yourself with some unpleasant news on the bank account. er the fault of the malware BRATA which, according to the Cleafy researchers who have traced its diffusion and reconstructed its functioning, has also landed in Italy. The SMS simulates a banking origin and contains an inevitable link to a website. If the victim falls for it, and clicks on the link, a request to download an alleged one will appear on the screen “anti-spam app”, specifying that a bank assistant will contact you to discuss the details of the matter.

Bizarre, a devastating banking virus: how they empty their checking account with one click

The particular thing, compared to other similar frauds, is that at this height to convince the user to take the last step the call really arrives. A trick that helps simulate the validation procedures of services and apps on smartphones, thus creating a dangerous “reality effect”.

Watch out for this mail. Striscia la Notizia discovers the scam: here's how they drain your current account

Once you have made the mistake of installing the app, the BRATA malware will have a free field to be able to do its job, gaining enormous control over the phone: it will in fact be able to intercept SMS and forward them to a C2 server, record the screen and transmit them. content to malicious people, uninstall applications that hinder it such as antivirus, defuse Google Play Protect to avoid being reported as a suspicious app, take action on the device settings in order to guarantee all privileges it needs, thus also being able to unlock it if authentication is delegated to a pin or a sequence, but it can be a lock pick for the victims’ bank accounts, for example, with hackers who at that point can begin to authorize payments by bypassing two-factor authentication protection.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee5 hours ago
0 34 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Prologue confirmed for early 2022

3 days ago

The first info on the prices of the Samsung Galaxy S22 are “wow”

3 days ago

This face in Unreal Engine 5 is indistinguishable from reality! Photorealism is here

2 weeks ago

Patch 1.02 solves many problems on consoles

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button