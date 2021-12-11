Current account, the “Brata” malware that steals all your money with a text message – Libero Quotidiano





The first sign it’s an SMS. And this is how you can then find yourself with some unpleasant news on the bank account. er the fault of the malware BRATA which, according to the Cleafy researchers who have traced its diffusion and reconstructed its functioning, has also landed in Italy. The SMS simulates a banking origin and contains an inevitable link to a website. If the victim falls for it, and clicks on the link, a request to download an alleged one will appear on the screen “anti-spam app”, specifying that a bank assistant will contact you to discuss the details of the matter.





The particular thing, compared to other similar frauds, is that at this height to convince the user to take the last step the call really arrives. A trick that helps simulate the validation procedures of services and apps on smartphones, thus creating a dangerous “reality effect”.





Once you have made the mistake of installing the app, the BRATA malware will have a free field to be able to do its job, gaining enormous control over the phone: it will in fact be able to intercept SMS and forward them to a C2 server, record the screen and transmit them. content to malicious people, uninstall applications that hinder it such as antivirus, defuse Google Play Protect to avoid being reported as a suspicious app, take action on the device settings in order to guarantee all privileges it needs, thus also being able to unlock it if authentication is delegated to a pin or a sequence, but it can be a lock pick for the victims’ bank accounts, for example, with hackers who at that point can begin to authorize payments by bypassing two-factor authentication protection.