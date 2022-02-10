Current account: the taxman checks you when you shop!

To end up under the careful magnifying glass of the Revenue Agency there are all the expenses that we make and that go through the current account.

To end up under the careful magnifying glass ofRevenue Agency there are all the expenses that we do and that pass by Bank account. The checks can be triggered when purchases are made for the family as well. As in any other case. To end up in the eye of the storm are mainly expenses, which are not considered appropriate: this category of purchases includes those expenses that are too high compared to the amount that is earned. At this point it will be necessary to prepare an adequate justification.

To turn on a light on this type of operations carried out by the Bank account there thought about it note 2266/6/2021 from the Ctr Pugliawhich explicitly highlighted that, in the event that there is an inductive assessment, which was therefore carried out in an off-the-book way, the data contained within the Bank account to get to reconstruct the taxable income of the taxpayer.

Current account: pay attention to when we shop!

In a nutshell, the Tax Authority keeps us under control and will check the expenses we also do for the family. Our Bank account becomes a special guard. But let’s try to go into a little more detail and read what is written in the note 2266/6/2021 from the Ctr Puglia. In the event that there is an inductive assessment

the data and elements resulting from bank current accounts must be considered relevant for the purposes of reconstructing taxable income

The taxpayer, at this point, has only one weapon in his possession to be able to defend himself. He must provide the relevant offices with aadequate justification of the operations it has carried out. In the case considered in Pugliato end up in the eye of the storm was a partner of a farm, who had been served a formal notice, through which he was notified that a greater income had been found through some movements in and out of his Bank account. These payments and these payments were not justified.

The tax assessments

The judges, in the first instance, decided to accept the taxpayer’s appeal, but only partially. This took place following a technical consultation, required to ascertain whether the movements carried out on the Bank account were justified or not and that, therefore, the presumption of undeclared purchases and revenues could be overcome ex article 32 of Presidential Decree 600/1973. Thanks to this appraisal, the taxpayer was able to challenge the sentence in the second instance, managing to object that theassessment had no well-founded basis.

Unfortunately, the judges rejected his appeal, because they considered that the first instance judges had passively received the conclusions contained in the technical advice because

all the appropriate and necessary documentation would have been provided to overcome the presumption of a higher income.

Basically the judges wanted to reiterate and point out that the individual Bank account, it can be a useful tool to be able to quantify the income earned from its business by a taxpayer. The latter is burdened with the burden and the constraint of being able to demonstrate that bank transactions, which were apparently not justified in the tax return, are not fiscally relevant. On this issue, the judgment 9573/2007 which concerned VAT.

It should also be remembered that the Court of Cassation he had reiterated the same and identical principle referring to the assessments on income taxes, to reconstruct the taxable income, the one on which the taxpayer pays taxes. In a nutshell, it is believed – or assumed – that the higher revenues may be the result of the relevant probability

that the taxpayer makes use of all the accounts available to him for remittances and withdrawals relating to the exercise of the activity.

Current account: what to watch out for!

The taxpayer must always pay the utmost attention to transactions carried out on his own Bank account. It will always be necessary to be able to demonstrate that there is no fiscal relevance of the amounts that have been moved. Otherwise, the same must be included in the tax return. In other words, when you receive a transfer or make a tracked paymentit is always necessary to prove that the sums available do not come from something shady.

Returning to the case in question, the judges also wanted to emphasize that the technical adviser appointed by the parties, it did not consider some bank movements reasonably justifiedon which the taxpayer had not provided suitable documentation to certify their origin.