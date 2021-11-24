Current account, this bank gives you money back: the reason

For those who hold a current account at a specific bank, some good news arrives: how, when and why the surprise will happen.

Current account with a very welcome surprise on: this is what will be up to some savers and which is a happy counterpoint to those that are sometimes not just setbacks.

All this will be up to the current account holders of a specific credit institution, and this as a consequence of something that happened in the past and for which there was a dispute regarding the clarity regarding the commissions due from the account holders themselves. There is indeed a clear irregularity in this regard.

It was the Bank of Italy that presented the question, specifying how there should be total transparency between banks and their respective customers. By virtue of this, it is also required to carry out practical examples to ensure that the holders of a current account understand well which rules are subject to recent changes.

Current account, Banca Carige must compensate its customers

And therefore by Banca Carige Spa here comes the credits directly on the accounts of their customers. However, this is not a gift to savers but rather a compensation, in the category of a total amount of 33 million euros.

This is the result of an accumulation of commissions that, according to the Bank of Italy, Banca Carige would have collected in a non-regulatory way from 2011 onwards. For a conduct considered not transparent as it should have been.

Each bank is obliged to clearly explain any changes in the amounts that its account holders are required to pay, specifying exact figures and reasons. These commissions were linked precisely to the ownership of current accounts. And now interested account holders will find a credit on their personal savings space in the course of 2022.