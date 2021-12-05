Current account, watch out for past debts with the tax authorities: risk of foreclosure

Bad news is coming for many families who risk getting their current account foreclosed from 15 December. Here’s what to expect.

The month of December has arrived, bringing with it a period of festivities that both adults and children like so much. Precisely with the approach of these holidays, therefore, many are ready to put their hand to the wallet in order to shell out the money to buy various gifts to give to loved ones. Not for everyone, however, will be a moment of serenity.

Indeed, just before Christmas, unfortunately, there will be many families who will have to deal with a real nightmare. In particular they will find themselves grappling with the repercussions deriving from some past debts with the tax authorities. A situation that involves many more taxpayers than one might think, with many that will be seen foreclose your current account. So let’s go into the details to see who the stakeholders are and everything there is to know about them.

Current account, risk of foreclosure from 15 December: what is happening

Unfortunately, life is full of unexpected events, with many families having to deal with serious financial crises. To worsen this situation, Covid, which for about two years now has had a negative impact on the pockets of many Italian families.

Many entrepreneurs have had to lower the shutters of their businesses, forcing many families to have to deal with lower income. But not only that, many taxpayers fear they will have to deal with some past debts with the tax authorities.

A fear, in fact, more than founded and that could soon turn into a real nightmare. This is because many risk, starting next December 15, of seeing each other foreclose the money from your current account. But for what reason and above all who are the subjects who risk?

Well, you need to know that soon there will be many taxpayers who will no longer be able to postpone the payment of previous debts with the tax authorities, otherwise we will see, in fact, foreclose the bill.

A situation, the latter, which will involve those who will not be able to pay installments of the Tax Peace by 9 December 2021, which with the allowable 5 days of tolerance you get up to December 14, 2021.

The installments in question, we recall, had to be paid by 30 November. There was, however, a small one extension which allows for these payments to be made by 9 December, with a tolerance until the 14th day of the current month.

The payment of the scrapping installments ter and balance and excerpt has been postponed to 9 December 2021

As already mentioned, therefore, important news is on the way for those struggling with past debts with the tax authorities. Thanks to the approval of an amendment to the Tax – Labor decree by the Finance and Labor Commissions of the Senate, a postponement of the deadlines of the tax bills was obtained.

Going into the details, the mini extension concerns the terms to be respected for the payment of the installments from scrapping ter, which expired on February 28, May 31, July 31, November 30 of 2020. But not only that, also February 28, May 31, as well as July 31 and November 30 of 2021. The same goes for the installments of the balance and excerpt which can, in turn, be paid by 14 December 2021.

A date to be marked on the calendar, as in the event that these terms are not respected, the interested parties they will lose all the advantages related to the repayment of the debt. At the moment, in fact, the collection activity is slowed in the functions against taxpayers who have joined the fiscal Peace due to the provisions contained therein.

In the event that this principle fails, the Collector can proceed with theforced expropriation. Precisely for this reason it is particularly important to be able to pay within the established terms, in order to avoid having to deal with unpleasant surprises.

Past debts with the tax authorities: risk of forced expropriation

As we could see, therefore, there was a mini extension as regards the terms of payment of the installments from scrapping ter, as well as balance and excerpt. A delay of only a few days that is not considered decisive by many.

This is because the hope was to obtain a greater extension, perhaps until the arrival of the new year, in order to meet the needs of many families, already severely tested by the economic crisis caused by the negative impact of Covid.

If all this were not enough, it must be remembered that the Revenue Agency can act quite quickly, as it does not need permissions by the Judge to proceed with the attachment of the money on the current account of the debtors.

The collection agency only has to provide for notify the deed to the taxpayer, with the latter thus having 60 days to pay the amount due, in order to avoid foreclosure.

The latter, again on the basis of what can be seen from the site of the Revenue Agency “it can also be made on the sums deposited in the current account, with the exception of the last salary or salary which is always available for any need of the debtor“.

Tax, defending yourself from foreclosure of the current account is possible

At the same time we remember that, in some cases, it is possible to defend against foreclosure. In this context, for example, sentence no. 26519 of 2017 of the Court of Cassation. On the basis of the latter, we remind you, the attachment deed must clearly indicate the credit for which one proceeds.

Otherwise, in fact, the procedure is considered illegitimate. Going into the details, therefore, the attachment deed must specify for what reason the blocked sums are due. If the Collection Agency sends generic deeds, without providing specific indications, the interested party can oppose and obtain the cancellation of the attachment.