Current account, watch out for the new limits: what changes from 2022

Watch out for the movements you make on the current account, as in quIn these cases, the Inland Revenue could consider you tax evaders.

Tax evasion turns out to be, unfortunately, one of the biggest problems in our society. This is because these are behaviors that inevitably end up weighing on state balance and consequently on pockets of taxpayers who with their taxes help pay for various subsidies and public services. Precisely for this reason, the executive has been trying for years to implement ad hoc strategies, through which to try to combat this scourge, both economic and social.

In this context, therefore, it will be interesting to know that starting from 2022 we will have to deal with important changes. New gods limits to be respected, in order to avoid unpleasant inconveniences. There are, in fact, some movements to which particular attention must be paid, as in these cases the Revenue Agency could consider you as tax evaders. So let’s go into the details and see what it is.

Current account, the fight against tax evasion continues

The last month of the year has arrived, thus leading us to have to say goodbye to 2021 and welcome 2022. Just the new year, it must be known, will bring with it a real revolution in terms of Bank account and the postal book.

This is because you will have to deal with new limits that will affect the withdrawals ei payments on these two instruments that are particularly appreciated and used to be able to deposit your money in maximum safety. But what is there to expect? Well, first of all it should be emphasized that starting from 2022 we will have to deal with new ones limits regarding cash payments.

There are no limits, however, as regards withdrawals and payments from current accounts and postal books. At the same time, however, the utmost attention must always be paid to avoid unpleasant inconveniences. This is because in the presence of suspicious movements the Tax could ask for clarification on the matter.

Watch out for withdrawals, when the Revenue Agency checks are triggered

Going into the details we remind you that theRevenue Agencygenerally, it carries out checks if the bank reports suspicious transactions, which can be both incoming and outgoing. In this sense, it should be remembered that there is actually no particular limit to which reference must be made. This is because each of us can have all the money they want in their current account, provided, of course, that they are obtained in a way lawful.

At the same time, as already mentioned, there are some circumstances that can trigger checks by the Revenue Agency, especially in the case of withdrawals from a large amount. As regards the businesses, for example, you need to know that checks can be triggered in the event that withdrawals are made with an amount exceeding a thousand euros in one day or 5 thousand euros in a month.

With regard to i private citizenson the other hand, the credit institution can send a specific report to the Financial Information Unit in the presence of withdrawals with amounts exceeding 10 thousand euros in a month, even if carried out in a fractional way. We reiterate, however, that it is possible to withdraw and deposit as much money as you want and obviously own into your account.

At the same time, the bank and the tax authorities may ask us for clarification in the event of suspicious movements. It will therefore be up to the taxpayer to succeed explain where the money came from. Otherwise, the Revenue Agency could think of finding itself in front of atax evasion, with the interested party who would therefore find himself having to deal with not at all pleasant consequences.

Cash payments, new limits from 2022: what has changed since January

There are only a few days left before the new year arrives and for this reason it is not surprising that many are already starting to wonder what will be the news with which they will have to deal with starting from 2022. Well, among these are the new limits to be respected regarding payments in cash.

In case of non-compliance with the latter, in fact, there is a risk of having to deal with unpleasant surprises, such as heavy penalties. But what are the new limits to be respected? Well, as of today we remind you that the cash limit for making payments at shops or for professional services is set at € 1,999.99.

From 1 January 2022, however, this threshold will be lower and will be equal to 999.99 euros. This means that starting from next year, to make payments starting from one thousand euros, it will be necessary to use traceable payment instruments. These include, for example, credit cards, but also debit cards, checks or bank transfers.