Current accounts, shock increases: where to spend less

Increases in electricity and gas prices, an increase in the cost of shopping at the supermarket, a plus sign on the price of gasoline; by now all the cost items of consumers are registering considerable increases and have also increased current accounts.

For both families and retirees – as reported in an article in the CorSera.It – the increases were between 7% and 14% and there could be new increases linked to the novelty of the payment of the fee for the debit card, ie the ATM.

According to the survey, conducted by OtherConsumption by comparing over 400 current accounts, in one year the indicator of total annual costs (ICC) in the online accounts would have increased by + 14% (cost 41 euros) for colors which have an average operation (not exceeding 189 operations per year) and by + 13% (34 euros) for families with average operations (228 euros) ). As for young people, however, the cost of traditional accounts increased by 1%, stopping on average at 71 euros, and remained unchanged for online accounts.

These increases would also be linked to business decisions including the increase in the annual fee of one euro per month or the introduction of the cash deposit service at the supermarket or the increase in credit cards (+ 7.4% to 29 euros. on average).

In addition, the costs of wire transfers would have increased on average, with + 8.8% for transactions made in the branch reaching approximately € 4.71 on average, and by 5.26% for online transactions that cost on average. 40 cents but with peaks of up to 2 euros without considering that in some cases for the instant transfer a surcharge of about 1 euro is considered.

One solution could be the so-called “challenger bank“, that is, those banks whose financial services accessible via mobile are practically zero but which, even if only a little, are increasing costs in the face of an expansion of the offer of services.

We must not forget then, that to these costs of current accounts must be added thestamp duty from 34.20 euros for stocks over 5 thousand euros.

In the meantime, the subject of the Antitrust decision (expected by April 29) relating to the request by Bancomat spa to release from the customer’s bank the cost commission on the withdrawal of cash made at the ATM of another banking institution remains open.

As written in a previous article by IlGiornale.It, the idea would be to change the “circularity” model in case of withdrawal from the ATM door of another bank for which commissions are paid, which according to the news could be charged to the cardholder for an amount established independently by each bank owner of the ATM.