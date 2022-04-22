Current figure of Chivas defended Marcelo Michel Leaño and held the players responsible for his dismissal

The defenders of the ‘Chess Player’ project continue to appear in the Flock’s dressing room and take responsibility for the lack of communion between the DT and the fans.

Gradually it seemse Chivas is beginning to come out of the crisis that afflicted it and that placed it in the lower part of the general table; However, there are still members of the Guadalajara squad who miss Marcelo Michel Leaño and continue to defend the ‘Chess player’ project despite the fact that he did not win enough to support his project.

From the preseason and to date, several Guadalajara players openly expressed their agreement with the work of the 35-year-old helmsman due to the treatment received by the footballers and that allowed them to strengthen the dressing room, so now it was Fernando Beltrán who spoke of his former coach, assuring that the culprits for his departure were the players who did not take advantage of the tools he offered them.

“The reality is that we did not want a change, we work every day and since the tournament began we had a purpose with the coach who was there. He came to change many things here in Chivas, he came to make such a united group, a group so supportive of everyone that what we lacked as players was giving him results, because he always, always, gave us the weapons to face the games, to get ahead, win them, have concentration and we as players take that responsibility and we said so, because he was a coach who contributed a lot to us, within the group. In the end, we did not respond to him on the field, ”he detailed in a Space organized by the club.

The ‘Nene’ acknowledged that the mistakes made by the footballers they were crucial so that Michel Leaño did not achieve that communion with the fans, so from the stands the dismissal of the young strategist was demanded.

“Yes, we had good games, we had interesting games where we played well, we dominated almost 90 minutes, but this is about results and we didn’t give him the results and We didn’t give him the weapons to show the fans that he was a coach who deserved to be here and deserves to be here. We were not in solidarity with him.”he concluded.

