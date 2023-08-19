Sports

Current Lizzo dancers break silence on allegations

A few weeks ago, former Lizzo dancers denounced allegations of sexual harassment and labor abuse against the singer. The rapper’s condition has already revealed how it has affected his social circle and professional projects. Now, Lizzo’s current dancers have broken their silence and shared their version of the experience working with her.

According to the Daily Mail newspaper, nine people have so far accused Lizzo of sexual harassment and abuse in the workplace.

Current Lizzo dancers break silence

Through an Instagram post, “The Biggles,” Lizzo’s current group of dancers, released a statement about their experience working on The Special Tour. The current dancers break their silence amid the harassment lawsuit against the singer.

Thanking Lizzo for the opportunity, they recount their experiences on the tour and declare that it has been “beyond special”. They added in unison, “Thank you Lizzo for crushing the boundaries and opening the door for The Big Grrrl and Big Boi dancers to do what they love (…)… not only for us but for women and the odds.” For all the people who broke.”

Lizzo’s current dancers break the silence and refer to recent events, mentioning how tough the industry and society are. “We have traveled and explored new horizons in the world. We have a lot to gain from overcoming difficulties in society and the entertainment and beauty industry.”

Photo: Instagram. @thebiggrrls

He concluded, “The commitment that character and culture are given priority at every step and moment is one of the greatest lessons and blessings we can ask for.”

The publication was accompanied by a video where they compile their experiences on the tour.
In the comments to the publication where they break the silence, you can read comments in support of the current dancers.

Conversely, there are comments where he calls the publication a “liar” or confirms that he did not write the statement as he still works for the singer.

the demand

These posts by Lizzo’s current dancers supporting her and affirming her good work environment are in stark contrast to the workplace and sexual harassment allegations other dancers have claimed to have experienced.

The first three plaintiffs, identified by Page Six as Ariana Davis, Crystal Williams and Noel Rodriguez, allege they were victims of sexual assault and weight harassment.

Furthermore, he confirmed to the same outlet that just a week after the scandal, six more former dancers contacted the plaintiffs’ attorneys with “identical stories.”

Lizzo’s first concert following the sexual assault lawsuit was canceled “due to serious circumstances beyond the production’s control”.

And you, what do you think about this situation? We read you on the network!

