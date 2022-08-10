Currently, no one vaccinated against smallpox has immunity to Monkeypox

Although monkeypox has a low mortality rate, cases continue to increase in different countries around the world.

Dr. Javier Morales, director of Clinical Research and infectologist.

The global coordination mechanisms for the containment of smallpox monkey, which has occurred in 88 countries, with 30,189 confirmed cases, are aimed at vaccination of the population that has been exposed to virus or be a positive case.

In Puerto Rico, the Department of Health began with the vaccination of this population using the vaccines approved by the U.S. Currently, the Island has 34 confirmed cases, the majority being adult men, and there are 23 treatment centers. vaccination enabled.

About it, Dr. Javier Morales, infectologistindicated that the way to control the monkey pox is to avoid factors of exposition and get vaccinated. He even suggested vaccinating for pre-expositionthat is, if doctors know that any of their patients could be exposed in the next few days to virusthe most advisable thing would be to apply the vaccine of the monkey poxhowever, biologicals are only allowed for cases after a suspicious contact.

The usual incubation period for virus can last about ten days, in which the patient will present symptom non-specific such as fever, headache, muscle aches, back pain and symptom respiratory, which infectologist states is that they “typically have lymphadenopathy.

However, they can also present skin lesions, which are similar to those of chicken pox and commonly appear on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet. “It is because of this symptom that patients initially go to clinics for sexually transmitted diseases, because, for example, syphilis presents lesions on the palms of the hands and soles of the feet, but basically the smallpox de mono is a viral condition that can be confused with any infection” explained Dr. Morales.

It should be noted that the virus It is not classified as a sexually transmitted infection, but as a virus that is transmitted by contact, taking into account that risk factor’s identified by doctors and health institutions are aimed at people with an average age of 35 years, who have traveled or travel constantly, who have multiple sexual encounters with unknown people of the same sex and/or expose themselves in sites that facilitate the spread of monkey pox.

Due to the above, the vaccines are approved for administration to people who have had close contact with a confirmed or suspected case of the virus and people who in the last 21 days have had multiple sexual partners or have had skin-to-skin contact with unknown people.

Currently they are using vaccines of the smallpox Because this virus is genetically similar to smallpox monkey Several countries are using antiviral drugs and vaccines that were developed to protect against smallpoxeradicated in 1980.

The vaccines JYNNEOS and ACAM2000 have been approved by the US for application, however, ACAM2000 should not be used in people who have certain health conditions such as a weakened immune system, skin conditions (atopic dermatitis), or if they are in pregnancy.

In this regard, Dr. Javier Morales emphasized that Puerto Ricans who have been exposed to virus can go to be vaccinated at points authorized by the Department of Health, since there is a great availability of vaccines.

“The Department of Health has more than 1,000 doses available for the first vaccine against Monkeypox Virus and one is revaccinated up to 28 days, that is, with the second dose, but few people in Puerto Rico have been vaccinated,” he explained.

In addition, he indicated that it was estimated that the mortality of smallpox mono out of 10%, however, it has been minimal. With vaccine-based treatment and isolation for 21 days, the spread of the virus can be contained. virus“not only do you have to use the mask, but also disinfect the different objects with which the person makes contact”.

Likewise, Dr. Morales highlighted the importance of vaccines for the prevention of these infections. “What has made it possible for man to have a lifespan of approximately 80 years is public health, penicillin, sulfa for bacterial infections, isoniazid for tuberculosis and vaccines“.

Finally, the infectologist stated that no person today has immunity against smallpox wave monkey poxnot even people who received the vaccine before 1980, so it is essential to protect yourself, since they do not have these antibodies.

“The smallpox it was declared eradicated from the world around 1980, I was given that vaccine when I was a child, but I no longer have the antibodies. My children who were born after 1980 were not vaccinated because it was already eradicated, those vaccines are saved, because it is not known if the smallpox could be used as a terrorist attack, because it has a mortality rate of 30%,” he added.

