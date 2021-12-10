Currently, pro traders are more bullish on Ether than Bitcoin, the data reveals

Most traders have noticed that the price of Ether (ETH) has significantly outperformed Bitcoin (BTC) for months now. In 2021, ETH / BTC gained over 230% and hit a new high of 0.089 BTC on December 9th..

ETH / BTC chart on Coinbase. Source: TradingView

To put things in perspective, Ether’s $ 490 billion market cap currently represents 54% of Bitcoin’s $ 903 billion market cap. At the end of 2020 this ratio was only 15%, so it is safe to conclude that a certain amount of ‘flippening’ has actually occurred. It may still be far from what Ethereum’s maximalists expected, but it remains a respectable rally.

Instead of analyzing the logic behind the move or, even worse, predicting the outcome based on some vague expectations, analysts should explore the market structure of each cryptocurrency individually.

For example, is the premium in the futures market seeing a similar trend for both currencies? And how does the long-to-short ratio of pro traders compare? These are the most relevant parameters for determining whether a movement has the necessary strength to continue.

Futures premium favors Ether

Quarterly futures are the preferred tools of whale and arbitrage desk. Due to their settlement date and price difference to spot markets, they can seem complicated to retail traders. However, the most significant advantage of these quarterly contracts is the lack of a variable funding rate.

These fixed-term instruments are usually priced slightly above the spot market, indicating that sellers are asking for more money to postpone settlement. Consequently, in healthy markets these futures should have an annualized premium of between 5% and 15%. This situation is known as “contango” and is not exclusive to crypto markets.

Base of Bitcoin and Ether futures. Source: Laevitas.ch

Comparing the graphs, we can see that Bitcoin futures show an annualized premium of 2.6% for March 2022 and 4.4% for June 2022. Instruments on Ether, on the other hand, show 2.9% and 5 respectively. %. Hence, it is clear that whale and arbitrage desk require a higher premium on Ether and this is a bullish indicator.

Bitcoin’s long-to-short ratio down

To effectively measure how professional traders are positioned, investors should monitor the long-to-short ratio of top traders on major cryptocurrency exchanges. This metric offers a broader view of traders’ actual net position by collecting data from multiple markets.

It should be noted that exchanges present data on top traders differently, as there are various ways to measure net customer exposure. Consequently, any comparison between different suppliers should consider percentage changes instead of absolute values.

Long-to-short ratio of top Bitcoin traders. Source: Coinglass

The long-to-short ratio of top Bitcoin traders currently stands at an average of 1.21, down from 1.39 on Dec 5. Compared to 1.59 two weeks ago, it signals that long buyers have reduced their exposure by 24%. Again, the absolute figure is less important than the overall change over the time period considered.

Long-to-short ratio of Ether’s top traders. Source: Coinglass

Meanwhile, Ether’s whales and arbitrage desks have shown positive sentiment shift since Dec 5 with a shift in the long-to-short ratio from 1.0 to 1.16. Comparing the average data since 25 November, Ether’s top traders have reduced their long exposure by 20% from 1.43.

Ether traders are more confident than Bitcoin traders

Current derivatives data favors Ether as asset futures have a higher base. Additionally, the rise in the long-to-short ratio of top traders since Dec 5 signals confidence in a sensitive time, with the price of ETH slipping 16% from its all-time high of $ 4,870.

Bitcoin investors may not have much confidence with the price at 31% from the all-time high of $ 69,000. It is not possible to know whether this is a cause or a consequence. However, judging by the futures premium and long-to-short data, Ether appears to have enough momentum to continue to outperform.

The ideas and opinions expressed in this article belong solely to theauthor and do not necessarily reflect the points of Cointelegraph view. Every investment and trading operation involves risk. You should conduct your own research when making a decision.