Curry’s Golden State Warriors achieved a unique record in the Playoffs

After the victory against the Denver Nuggets in Game 3 of the 2022 Playoffs, Stephen Curry’s Golden State Warriors achieved a unique Postseason record that neither Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls did.

Stephen Curry with Golden State Warriors in 2022 Playoffs
© Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesStephen Curry with Golden State Warriors in 2022 Playoffs
The Big-3 of Golden State Warriors is back to the NBA Playoffs. And in what way! Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green they returned to the Postseason after two absent seasons and in the first series they already achieved a unique record that neither Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls could achieve.

In the world of NBA The premise is installed that a Playoff series begins to be a true series until the first visitor victory arrives. The Warriors already got it in the first round matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Featuring a great performance from Draymond Green, which led him to join LeBron James, Magic Johnson, Jason Kidd and Larry Bird as the only five players with at least 200 steals and 10 triple-doubles in postseason history, and a sensational clutch play from Stephen Curry, a new playoff record came for the Golden State Warriors.

Until Game 3 of the 2022 Postseason first-round series, Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat were tied as the teams with the most consecutive Playoff series with the longest winning streak away from home, but after the great victory against the Denver Nuggets, Stephen Curry and company stayed with this unique NBA record.

Teams with most consecutive playoff series with longest road win streak

Position Team number of series streak years
one Golden State Warriors 24* 2013 – Present (2022)
two Miami Heat 23 2011- 2020
3 Cleveland Cavaliers 13 2010 – 2017
4 San Antonio Spurs 13 2013 – 2017
5 chicago bulls 13 1991 – 1994

*Number of series with away wins can be extended.

