Curtain, curly or wavy bangs: here’s how to dry it and make the perfect crease

“If the bangs were long and wavy, you can consider air drying them for a look wash-and-go effortlessly emphasizing the natural waves“says François, who tends to rely mainly on his Mist Nourishing Water as a styling primer or as a refreshing to maintain S shape of the waves. Likewise, Townsend encourages its wavy-haired clients to use their fingers instead of the brush and to add a light mist of Oribé Aprés Beach Spray to preserve the natural texture, or alternatively to opt for a 70s look with curtain fringe using a round brush (held horizontally) or a flat brush heated with a hairdryer to “sweep” the tufts down and away from the face with a slight fan effect.

Curly bangs

As a general rule, “The less you handle the curls, the better they hold their shape“, says François. To air dry, he recommends waiting for the hair to be 80% dry, then creating small twists on the bangs. Once the hair is dry, gently separate the sections with a little serum. In between. washing and the other, use Kérastase Curl Manifesto Refresh Absolu to rehydrate and reactivate elasticity “. Another strategy is “Do the plopping technique to help the curls stay intact and have nice natural definition out of the shower,” says Roszak. While there they are many different drying techniques to improve the texture, experts agree that a speaker is the holy grail for definition and volume. “If and when curly bangs need to be blow-dried, I only ever use a diffuser on a low air setting,” explains Roszak, who recommends moving the hair with her fingertips to lift the curls for volume and parting. .

Afro bangs

As above: the less you manipulate the afro textures the better, especially when it comes to it. When you get out of the shower, François recommends Gently pat the curls with a microfiber towel to dry them without ruining their natural shape and texture. She later recommends using a small amount of a rich yet light moisturizer, such as her Styling Cream, to emphasize curls and give extra nourishment to the ends. Alternatively, “Una drop of oil for hair while creating little twists on the bangs can help define and polish quickly, “she adds. To bring curls back to life between shampoos, best mist a little water and reuse the diffusion.

