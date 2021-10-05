Curtain Fringe, the curtain fringe like Anne Hathaway is the hair look of the summer

Longer than a traditional fringe, it starts just below the eyes, can be worn on the side or open in the center or side. There curtain fringe, or the curtain bangs, is one of the big hair trends of summer 2021. According to Adam Reed, hair stylist of celebs, the reason for its popularity is its versatility. Seventies-inspired, it’s not a high-maintenance fringe and, opening up at the front, it can be left to grow naturally. The tips are pulled out to facilitate movement.

A perfect example of the versatility of the curtain fringe gave us Anne Hathaway who in a recent post shows how to make it sexy in everyday life.

Wearing it, instead, combed to the side, it acquires the allure of a perfect French Girl.

If you haven’t cut your hair in months, the drop bangs will give a twist to the change of look. “It’s a style fringe undone, imperfect, which makes it suitable for every face shape, as well as being a fringe that follows the cut as it grows, “Reed told Vogue Uk.

WHICH CUT TO MATCH THE CURTAIN FRINGE

Salvo Filetti, art director of Compagnia della Bellezza, for summer 2021 proposes the long scaled cut inspired by the 70s with new multi-level scales and a fringe that stretches on the sides giving the sprint to the frontal scaling. A look that brings with it the secret of volume and a multi-styling that goes from natural smooth to wavy free, depending on the mood.

INSPIRATION

The 70s cut of Jenna Coleman in the new tv series The Serpent online on Netflix, is the look to be inspired by curtain fringe: long, fluffy and versatile. It is a fluttering and fluffy fringe with a retro silhouette, shorter towards the center of the forehead, and longer at the sides of the face just like Coleman’s character, Marie-Andrée Leclerc, as well as divas of the caliber of Farrah Fawcett, Goldie Hawn and Brigitte Bardot in times past. Just think of them for the more airy and voluminous version of the ’70s curtain fringe. It’s a no-frills look that lends itself to the increasingly popular aesthetic of French girls and requires little effort to accomplish.

STYLING

To replicate the bouncy and airy mood of the Farrah Fawcett curtain fringe, hair stylist Guido Palau recommends moistening it and applying a texturizing product, then drying it with a hair dryer and brush, broadening the movement by moving the tips with the fingers to give a twist. For a more natural effect, Alessandro Viggiani, hairstylist of the Vigal Hair Station salon in Milan, suggests drying it by holding the hair dryer from the top and letting the brush go down. To open the fringe in the center, it is divided into two half triangles and the movement is given outwards, holding the brush at 45 degrees with the hairdryer from underneath.

