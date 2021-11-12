Curtis, the record premature baby: born after 21 weeks and managed to survive

Rome, 11 November 2021 – They called it a miracle of life. Because when he was born Curtis weighed only 420 grams, having come into the world later alone 21 weeks. According to doctors and statistics, the little boy had no chance of surviving, but he won his battle and is now 16 months old.

The little one was born in Alabama on July 5, 2020, but he was able to return home after 275 days in hospital (he spent three months attached to a respirator). In fact, the family was only able to bring him home last April. Curtis also had a twin but she didn’t make it.

The little one entered the Guinness Book of Records as the most premature baby who managed to survive. The record former, who had been undefeated for 34 years, was being held by a baby born in Ottawa, Canada, at 21 weeks and five days. “We don’t know what the future holds for Curtis – said Dr. Brian Sims, the doctor who gave him birth – since there is no precedent like him. He started writing his story the day he was born. was born. That story will be read and studied by many in the hopes that it will help improve the care of premature babies around the world. ”







