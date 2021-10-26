News

Curve Dao Token surpasses Bitcoin, Dogecoin and Shiba Inu

Although DeFi coins remained out of the spotlight in a cryptocurrency market that proved bullish, Curve Dao Token (CRYPTO: CRV) surpassed weekly earnings of Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) e Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB).

What happened

Over the past seven days, CRV has soared by 74.49%; in comparison, in the last week BTC gained 1.53%, DOGE 6.83%, ETH 11.8% and SHIB 45.58%.

CRV, a token that supports a decentralized exchange for stablecoins, in the last 24 hours has gained 29.28% compared to BTC and 27.26% on ETH.

CRV’s year-to-date yield stands at an extraordinary 698.5%.

Because it is important

At the time of publication, CRV was the digital currency that has risen the most in the past 24 hours, with a gain of 32.24% to $ 4.98, according to data from CoinMarketCap.

Curve has fostered trading volume of more than $ 100 billion since its launch in January 2020; the CRV token was launched in August 2020, according to Delphi Digital, an independent research firm.

Chart showing volume locked for life on CRV, courtesy of Delphi Digital

According to DeFi Pulse, decentralized exchange Curve Finance enjoys the third largest total locked-in value (TVL) in circulation at $ 14.9 billion, behind Aave and Maker, which have TVLs of $ 18.06 and 16.82 billion respectively.

CRV’s token economy has been heavily criticized due to its “incredibly small free float and fast issuance,” noted Delphi Digital.

“Since then, they have shown that their token model works and is potentially one of the most efficient of DeFi’s projects.”

Over 47% of all circulating CRVs are locked into the protocol, and the number is set to increase in the coming months, the research firm says.

Most of the newly issued CRVs are locked into Convex, a platform for CRV token holders that allows Curve’s liquidity providers to earn additional interest; in return, users receive cvxCRV, a liquid staking derivative of veCRV.

“Convex’s model quickly helped it to establish itself as a leader, with over 35% of the veCRV offering held by Convex.”

