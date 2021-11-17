curved gaming monitor, 27-inch, 2K, 165 Hz, 1 ms; Amazon offer – Multiplayer.it

Tech

In these last days of Early Black Friday 2021, on Amazon there is an offer on a BenQ curved gaming monitor 27-inch, 2K, 165Hz and 1ms response time. The discount is € 130, or 21%.

The full price for this curved monitor it is 599 €. Since this product is available on Amazon, this is the first discount offered. The product is sold and shipped by Amazon.

This VA 1000 R gaming monitor offers, as mentioned, a refresh rate of 165Hz, a response time of 1 ms, a resolution 2K (2560×1440) and supports AMD FreeSync Premium Pro, as well as BenQ HDRi, Light Tuner and Black eQualizer technologies. It also has a remote control. Allows adjustment of height, inclination and rotation, with Eye-Care technology to reduce eye discomfort.

