Curvy Zelma: 5 PHOTOS in a bikini with the best colors to go to the beach

The driver Curvy Zelma It has become the sensation of social networks due to its peculiar way of looking bikinias it has shown that it is the best using them, so here we show you which are the best colors to copy your style.

Zelma’s Top 5 Bikinis

zelma cherem, real name of the television star, has used all kinds of bikinis showing off her spectacular curves. However, one of the ones that she has shown off on Instagram is the one that she used during a trip to oaxacawhere she showed her curves with a tiny two-piece suit, one red for the bottom and one with a black flower print for the top.

(Credit: Instagram /@curvyzelma)

During that same trip to ZipoliteOaxaca, the businesswoman of 30 years She wore an elegant and spectacular gold bikini, which she accompanied with accessories of the same color and a peach shawl. In turn, she showed off her natural figure and her black hair. In fact, she liked that outfit so much that she has worn it more than once in her photos. Instagram.

(Credit: Instagram /@curvyzelma)

On another occasion, the pretty curvy model posed in an incredible two-tone outfit, which was red on the bottom and sky blue on top. In addition, she combined said bikini with gold accessories and the same shade of blue.

(Credit: Instagram /@curvyzelma)

Recently, in a post by InstagramThe beautiful actress modeled a two-piece black bikini that left little to the imagination and in the image she shared, she showed off her incredible figure with a selfie.

(Credit: Instagram /@curvyzelma)

On his most recent trip to acapulco, Warrior, the driver posed a white set with gold accessories and dazzled her followers with her unique beauty. In fact, she received dozens of compliments on this bikini.

“In mode: Amazon like Brazil, killer like Kill Bill and I drank draft beer,” he wrote in his Instagram post, where he has more than 700 thousand followers.

(Credit: Instagram /@curvyzelma)

KEEP READING:

Curvy Zelma lights up the net in the perfect bikini to enjoy the summer | PHOTO

Curvy Zelma delights with just a shirt and an impact look | PHOTO

Curvy Zelma conquers Instagram with her powerful message of self-love

PAL