Cusco: Artisans from indigenous peoples tell their stories of struggle | rmmn emcc | WOMAN

Artisans from native peoples from all the provinces of Cusco met for the first time in the center of the imperial city to exhibit their fabrics, sculptures, paintings, ceramics and different products in the “Art Meeting of Indigenous or Native Peoples of Cusco”, event held with the support of the Camisea Consortium.

“Each article tells the story of the ancestors of Cusco, not only from the Andean part, but also from the Amazon jungle. Although each community has particularities that make them unique, there are also elements that we all share. For example, there is no artisan work that does not have iconographies or that shows four sides or four corners, as a representation of our Tahuantinsuyo.”, said Mirian Ccalle, ambassador of the art of indigenous and native peoples and representative of the peasant community of Ccuyo, in the district of Maranganí, province of Canchis.

The fair brought together in a square in Cusco the culture and customs of each of the thirteen provinces of the region, showing the particular worldview of the original peoples, which can be very different in each community. Here are their stories:

The history of Andean Peru in a tapestry:

Timoteo Caritas is a renowned master craftsman from the district of Pitumarca, province of Canchis, who, with almost 60 years in the tapestry weaving trade, has received a series of awards. The Ministry of Culture considers him an emeritus character for showing in his tapestries a legacy that cannot be lost.

“The history of the tapestry comes from the Wari. And this type of weaving was kept by the Incas only for the nobility, ”says Caritas, who learned from his mother how to spin, as well as all the history that is expressed in the fine cloths he makes. “In the fabric is the survival of the Andean man. It is embodied in designs such as the condor, the ñusta, the pachamama. As our ancestors did not know how to write, they presented everything on looms, and we replicated it so that our cultural tradition is not lost“, held.

Timoteo Caritas’ work also presents motifs of transition to the colonial era. “When the Spaniards arrived, they seized the acllahuasi, which was the place where the chosen virgins dedicated to the attention of the Inca were. They ordered mills to be woven with images of Europe that are known as transitional motifs. Tapestries from this time show the four of them and the Inca’s mandate. They also exhibit Spanish-influenced iconography such as the mermaid, pots, among others. These fabrics were sent to Europe, very little remained in Peru”, explains the craftsman.

Timoteo Caritas is a renowned master craftsman from the district of Pitumarca, province of Canchis, who, with almost 60 years in the tapestry weaving trade, has received a series of awards. (Photo: Diffusion)

Spinner woman:

Cusco also has an important area of ​​jungle that presents customs different from those of the Andes. In the native community of Shivankoreni, in the heart of the Cusco Amazon, a group of skilled craftswomen such as Nelly Mantaro, of the Matsigenka ethnic group, who dominates the ancient art of the backstrap loom, stands.

“A master craftswoman not only performs the weaving, but also masters the manufacture of the dyes and the cotton that is made.”, stated Mantaro. He indicated that thanks to the training received by the Camisea Consortium, today they make more products, such as handbags, dolls and jewelry made from mustacilla, which are in greater demand and allow them to obtain higher incomes.

He learned the art of the backstrap loom from his mother, just at the age of 12. And as a master craftswoman, she knows that she has to share everything she knows to preserve her culture. Her works present figures typical of the Amazon: “Flowers represent the beauty of women, the tiger the courage of men”; while the “choronto, is the spider that knows how to weave” and has a fundamental presence in the fabrics.

Nelly Mantaro learned the art of the backstrap loom from her mother, when she was just 12 years old. And as a master craftswoman, she knows that she has to share everything she knows to preserve her culture. (Photo: Diffusion)

The Wonder Woman of the Andes:

Doris Barrientos, from the district of Maranganí, province of Canchis, is an artisan who works on a pedal loom, making embroideries that have earned her international fame, as she designed bracelets with Andean motifs that were selected to be worn by actress Gal Gadot, with reason for the movie Wonder Woman, in a worldwide contest.

Today it is innovating to accommodate itself to the current market. Beyond working typical costumes and looms with Andean motifs, it also produces skirts, jackets, jeans, and even masks that meet the technical specifications of MINSA.

“The ladies no longer want to wear the typical costumes, so we take the Andean details to other articles. For example, we make skirts with local iconography, always respecting our living culture. The embroideries show the hills, the sun and figures such as hummingbirds and flowers”, he commented.

Doris Barrientos, from the district of Maranganí, province of Canchis, is an artisan who works on a pedal loom, making embroidery that has earned her international fame. (Photo: Diffusion)

The sculptor who makes the stones speak:

For Dionicio Atau Meza, from the district of Maras, province of Urubamba, it is essential to maintain the Andean legacy through his sculpture. He works in stones such as serpentine, marble, onyx and turquoise, but the most important thing about his work is what his carvings communicate about the culture he represents.

Atau says that his sculptures “speak” of the Inca Trilogy, which represents the three worlds of the empire: the condor (the spiritual side), the puma (strength) and the serpent (wisdom). His purpose is to transmit through his work the Inca legacy that he learned from his teachers.

“I am happy to express in my art the values ​​of a great culture, I am proud to be part of great master craftsmen who with their hands express wisdom and love for nature, and I am happy to be a son of Maras, land of the best stone carvers”, Atau concluded.

For Dionicio Atau Meza, from the district of Maras, province of Urubamba, it is essential to maintain the Andean legacy through his sculpture. (Photo: Diffusion)

