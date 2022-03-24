Cusp Pisces Aries: what it means to be born between these two signs

Between March 19 and 20, when the spring equinox is celebrated each year, the Sun leaves Pisces to enter Aries and those who celebrate their birthday on these dates are considered to have been born on the Pisces-Aries cusp.

This people they could experience the cosmic sensation of having both zodiac signs, however, they only belong to one. This is how astrologer Ryan Marquardt explained it to Bustle, where he commented that the planets can only be in one sign at a time.

Those born at the end of the Pisces season and at the beginning of the Aries cycle, although they do not have two signs, yes they can have the personality of bothThis is because they are influenced by the energy of the stars that govern these signs.

Traits of those born on the Pisces-Aries Cusp

Marquardt explained that those born between March 19 and 20 they are more sensitive to endings and beginnings. The Pisces-Aries cusp is particularly troublesome because it represents the closing and opening of the new astrological year. They welcome new projects with open arms, but experience a bittersweet feeling when they are finished.

In addition, both signs share a taste for life experiences and complement each other in different ways. For example, Aries is excited to collect new memories, while Pisces, being the last zodiac sign, is an old soul who has accumulated all kinds of experiences, this means that they feel “lustful” for life.

The love of falling in love is another trait shared by Pisces-Aries cusps.However, Pisces are more receptive while Aries are more assertive, the astrologer added. While they may perceive life differently, they both share a need to be cared for and dependable.

The ruling planet of the sign of the fish is Neptune, the dreamer of the Solar System, for which Pisces is used to daydreaming, while Mars, the planet of war and action, is the ruler of Aries, which imprints an attitude Contrasting with respect to Pisces. Those born at the end of the Pisces cycle and at the beginning of the Aries season combine these energies, so, one day they may feel very dreamy and the next very awakes to the point of exhaustion.

