Custom Lips, or how to get the best version of your lips thanks to aesthetic medicine

Scientific advances have been undergoing changes in recent decades, increasing people’s life expectancy and quality of life. This also refers to our own appearance, which over time also looks different. That’s where the aesthetic medicinewhich for many, still remains a taboo subject. Allergan Aesthetics is one of those companies that knows that this is a fundamental part of our well-being, launching its latest treatment to get the best version of your lips.

Our mouth is one of those areas where the first signs of aging can be seen, since they do not have melanin, which makes them more exposed to sunlight. In addition, they lack sebaceous and sweat glands, which is why they dehydrate easily. For this reason, Allergan Aesthetics launches Custom Lipsa treatment that consists of having a custom-made lip in which the doctor’s diagnosis and the preferences and needs of each person are taken into account.

Dr. Yasmin Al Adib Mendiri, an expert in aesthetic medicine.

Can you get a natural lip with this treatment?

Today, using hyaluronic acid dermal fillers is fully compatible with a natural lip result. Obviously it depends a lot on the technique applied and the quality of the dermal filler, but if it is done properly, you will undoubtedly be able to achieve the best version of your mouth. The objective of Custom Lips is to provide rejuvenation to the area, hydration and volume if the patient wishes, achieving symmetrical and elegant lips.

What diagnosis is essential for a good lip treatment?

According to the Dr Yasmin Al Adib Mendiri, there are several factors that are important to consider before performing the procedure. The first thing is to objectify the capacity of increase, which can be explored in the characteristics of the skin of the patient’s lip. On the other hand, the original volume, or if it has already been treated previously, that is, a history of other treatments. Also the proportions in accordance with the features of the patient, in addition to the good choice of the type of product and the technique.

A good treatment increases self-esteem?

“It really is essential to take a few minutes before performing the treatment. That is why we conduct an interview with the patient in which we acquire their history and perform an examination,” says Dr. Yasmin Al Adib Mendiri. And it is that the key to success is to individualize each case, since each patient requires a specific and unique approach because no case is the same as another. In summary, the set between the medical criteria and the patient’s own preferences, is the perfect tandem so that the result is the desired one. What does this translate into? In the fact of seeing your image improved, which in turn increases self-esteem and self-confidence, it is one more self-care, emerging one of the concepts on which its philosophy is based: The Power of Confidence.

But, if this type of aesthetic treatment has so many benefits, why are they still so criticized? In the end, what is sought with them is the simple fact of feeling good about ourselves, of wanting to improve because we want to, and this has undoubtedly always been the primary objective of Allergan Aesthetics.