Custom snapbacks, from baseball caps to generational symbols

There is no rapper without a tattoo or a story to tell, but above all there is no rapper without a snapback cap. Custom snapbacks are those caps that were initially used for baseball and then became commonplace, especially among young people and in particular among rappers and hip hop musicians. The ability to customize them with writings or logos on the visor makes them one of the most popular gadgets.

The origin

The snapback was born as a baseball cap because the players of this sport needed a hat that could protect them from the sun without diminishing the view, not even on the sides. And, since unlike other sports, baseball games don’t stop when it rains, the athletes needed something that also protected them from drops of water. For this type of use, the flat visor cap was practically perfect, as it protected from the sun both frontally and sideways. In addition, it could also be shaped to better look to the sides and keep an eye on opponents trying to steal the bases.

Diffusion and testimonials

Over time, particularly in the 1980s, the cap came out of baseball stadiums and spread more and more in the population. Among the first “testimonials” to wear the snapback was the actor Tom Selleck who in the television series Magnum PI almost always wore a Detroit Tigers cap. Also worth mentioning is Sylvester Stallone who wore it in the film Over The Top and in the key moments when he was doing arm wrestling races he turned it upside down. Among the singers who made the snapback famous, always with the visor turned to the nape, also Axl Rose of Guns N ‘Roses and in Italy Lorenzo Jovanotti. Then, as mentioned, the definitive consecration came from the rappers who made him one of the symbols of their generation so much so that many young people now also wear it on formal occasions.

Almost like a uniform

Currently, customized caps with the team symbol on the visor are among the most purchased gadgets by fans. Because of their practicality they are also part of the uniforms of many armed forces around the world. Moreover, due to their recognizable characteristics and ease of customization, they are often used, like t-shirts, to indicate to the participants the members of the organizing staff of crowded events such as trade fairs and concerts.

