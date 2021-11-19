customer of an all-you-can-eat kicked out after consuming 6 kg of food

In China, a live streamer claims to have been blacklisted at an all you can eat restaurant for eating too much. The BBC talks about it.

A Chinese live streamer claims to have been blacklisted by a all you can eat restaurant for eating too much. Man, known as Mr Kang, told Hunan TV that he was banned fromHandadi Seafood BBQ Buffet in the city of Changsha after a series of binges. The man ate 1.5 kg of pig’s feet on his first visit and 3.5 kg to 4 kg of shrimp on another visit. He stated that the restaurant is “discriminatory“Towards people who can eat a lot:” I can eat a lot. Is it a fault? ”, Noting that he did not waste food.

But the owner of the restaurant told the Hunan TV reporter himself that Mr Kang would hide the food in the pockets of his clothes. “Every time I come here, I lose a few hundred yuan,” he said. “Even when he drinks soy milk, he consumes 20 or 30 bottles. When he eats the feet of pig, consumes the entire tray. And for the shrimp, usually people use tongs to pick them up, while Mr. King takes the whole tray with him. ” The restaurateur therefore decided to forbid entry to all live-streamers.

The story has become trending on Chinese social media and has racked up over 250 million views on Weibo, with a wide range of comments. Some have said that the restaurant shouldn’t be called anymore “all-you-can-eat“if he can’t afford it, while others said they were sorry for the restaurant owner.

Last year the Chinese government has begun to restrict the accounts of so-called influencer of food and such videos may be banned altogether in the country. Just in these days, President Xi Jinping called on people to “fight against food waste” also and above all as a result of growing concerns about food shortages.