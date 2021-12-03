customers and staff are sleeping in the store because they are blocked by a snow storm

The strange adventure started when a big snowfall deposited over 30 centimeters of white blanket, trapping the group of 6 customers and 24 employees present in the store, later joined by the staff of a nearby toy store, who got stuck.

Testimonials – “Everything was so unusual, we laughed at the situation because we probably won’t relive it again,” he told local TV DR Michelle Barrett, one of the people stuck who spent the night at Ikea. They managed to sleep “in the exact bed they’ve always wanted to try,” joked the store manager Peter Elmose talking to the tabloid Ekstra Bladet: “It was a fun night,” he added.