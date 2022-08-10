Customers are left without electricity service in two municipalities | Agencies

About 3,000 customers were left without electricity service this Tuesday in the municipalities of Arecibo and Río Grande, as confirmed by THE SPOKESPERSON the press spokesman for LUMA Energy, Hugo Sorrentini.

“Due to technical problems in the power generation facilities, customers may have experienced brief service interruptions caused by the lack of generation,” Sorrentini explained in written statements to this newspaper.

The official pointed out that the company “is not responsible or has control of the cause of this breakdown.”

They also indicated that service has now been restored to all affected customers and they are closely monitoring the possibility of power shortages tonight.

“To reduce the risk of a generation-related outage today, we encourage everyone to conserve energy, especially during peak hours from 6:00 pm to 10:00 pm,” Sorrentini said.

The spokesman told this newspaper that “the situation is already being worked on”, although he did not specify how long it would take to fix these service interruptions.

However, a source THE SPOKESPERSON confirmed earlier that some 112 thousand subscribers are without the service, which contrasts with the official information offered to this medium.

Through its social networks, the company that is in charge of the transmission and distribution of energy in the country, reported that there are personnel handling the situation in Río Grande due to a “failure in the feeder”.

“LUMA (Energy) personnel are working on a service interruption due to feeder failure, which affects approximately 1,894 clients, in Río Grande. We are working hard to restore service as quickly and safely as possible.”

In turn, in the municipality of Arecibo, a service interruption is affecting approximately 1,742 subscribers.

“LUMA personnel are handling a service interruption in Arecibo, affecting approximately 1,742 clients, in sectors of Arecibo. We are working to restore service as soon as possible. We will provide updates as soon as they are available ”, reads the tweet posted by the company.

Earlier, this blackout event disrupted the town of Caguas, leaving approximately 4,355 customers without electricity service due to an interruption in the feeder.

Hours later, the service was restored in the Creole City.

At 4:00 in the afternoon, the LUMA portal registered 3,955 customers without electricity throughout the Island.

Activate their reserve units

Meanwhile, the Electric Power Authority (PREPA) activated its reserve units this afternoon after a load relief caused a loss in the generation of electricity in the country.

The situation was caused by the outage of the CT 1 unit of the EcoEléctrica plant and unit 2 of the Applied Energy Services (AES) coal plant.

“To date, none of PREPA’s units in service have been affected. We are starting PREPA backup and reserve units to replace lost generation. At the moment, the cause of the departure of both units is being investigated,” reported the public corporation through a publication on the social media Twitter.