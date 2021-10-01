News

Customers complain about Kylie Jenner swimwear

Kylie Jenner has been criticized for the “poor quality” of her swimwear, with customers complaining about the “sheer” fabric and “bad stitching” of the clothes. You can see a customer complaint in the video below.

To make matters worse, they aren’t cheap.

Shared in a Tic Tac Toe clip, One person showed how some stitches on her swimsuit looked unfinished, while another said she was afraid of “falling” if she moved while wearing it.

Kylie Swimming launched on September 17 and offers four different swimsuits costing around $ 80 (£ 59) and a sari that goes for $ 45 (33).

Kylie Jenner in one of the costumes. Credit: Instagram

After spending money on swimwear, now many people are not happy with what they have.

In fact, one person said: “I am totally and utterly disappointed to be able to see this.

“I’ve seen behind the scenes what it takes to make a bathing suit and it occurs to me that nobody likes it.

“For me it is a lack of integrity as an entrepreneur and entrepreneur.”

He added: “The fact that they gave me a thumbs up is really about me.”

People have complained about the quality. Credit: Instagram / Kylie Swimming
People have complained about the quality. Credit: Instagram / Kylie Swimming

Another person made the sari fabric too heavy and failed to tie it properly without falling off which will definitely cause a problem.

Others have expressed their concern that the pieces provide adequate coverage, especially around high-sensitivity areas.

One said: “In reality it hides nothing,

“One sudden move and everything is going out. I will not wear it in public ”.

Credit: Tic Tac Toe
Credit: Tic Tac Toe

Alas, these are some negative reviews.

Many others are posting their thoughts on Twitter, asking someone why they are releasing their swimwear on earth at the end of the summer.

This is a fair question, you live in the Northern Hemisphere.

You have to imagine that Australians start thinking about it now.

They wrote: “I’m confused about how people like Kylie can actually get a billion dollars for a company and products are still slow. [sic].

“I wonder if he’s really giving up or starting things for fun? Itech. And I thought it would be weird to release Kylie Swim in the fall. “

Credit: Tic Tac Toe
Credit: Tic Tac Toe

Kylie has yet to respond to criticism so far. Many pieces are out of stock, so maybe not That Good deal.

LADbible Kylie approached the swimmer for feedback.

