Customers stuck in a snowstorm sleep at Ikea

A huge snowfall hit the town of Aalborg in northern Denmark, completely immobilizing the city. And so, the manager of an Ikea store invited his customers, staff and employees of a nearby toy store to spend the night there. During the “stay” the guests were served rice puddings, cinnamon rolls and coffee and everyone watched a football match.

In a few hours the roads were covered with 30 centimeters of snow, making any movement impossible. “When we closed at 8pm, obviously we couldn’t send them away,” said the manager. Peter Elmose , to a local newspaper. “He had never experienced anything like this in his 16 years with the chain of stores. I didn’t think my working day would end like this.”

“It was a lot better than spending the night in the car,” he said Michelle Barrett, an employee of the toy store at the public broadcaster Dr. “Everyone was so sweet and we laughed a lot. It’s hardly going to happen again.” They had a wide choice of beds to lie on, but hardly slept well, he says Erik Bangsgaard, 75: “It was nice to lie down, but the light in the shop couldn’t be turned off. So we only slept a few hours.”

