Customs actions reduced passenger stay at airports › Cuba › Granma

The actions implemented to facilitate the clearance of travelers and cargo across the border managed to reduce the average stay time of passengers in Cuban air terminals to 45 minutes, Yamila Martínez Morales, general director of Customs Processes at the General Customs, informed Granma. of the Republic (AGR).

He added that the digital declaration was implemented for travelers arriving in the country by air, through the D’Viajeros platform, and to date 8% of all passengers who have cleared Customs have used this form.

On the other hand, he stated that of the total checked baggage, 58% is identified as containing the products authorized as exempt, and 89.5% used the green channel (passengers who do not have to make an import declaration upon arrival, for which they have an expedited exit).

Another measure is the customs treatment that allows importing or exporting goods with total or partial suspension of duties and taxes on the condition that they be re-exported or re-imported within a certain period, without having undergone any modification, except for their normal depreciation, as well as the application for pre-dispatch of passengers.

In the case of parcels, Martínez Morales noted that postal dispatch was automated, direct delivery was implemented without the presence of the recipient, old cargo was solved, while delivery time was reduced to less than 30 days.

At this point, Nelson Cordovés Reyes, head of the AGR, highlighted the work carried out that, although it still has several problems to solve, has gained in agility, and proof of this is the nearly three million shipments dispatched by Customs in the first semester of the year.

Similarly, the Customs Single Window for commercial procedures was established, which allows foreign trade operators to provide Customs with documentation and information in an agile manner to meet the requirements required in the processing of regimes, formalities and other customs procedures, as well as the timely notification of the result of the management.

Cordovés Reyes pointed out that, in addition to this, work is also being done to include electronic payment facilities and streamline processes even more.

He stated that the AGR continues to improve the population care system throughout the country, and that they are attentive to the criteria both on digital platforms and through conventional channels.