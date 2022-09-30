Customs and Border Protection seizes vehicle illegally transported to Puerto Rico

The Customs and Border Protection (CBP, in English) seized an all-terrain vehicle that was illegally transported to Puerto Rico and that does not meet the emission standards of the federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA, in English).

CBP, along with the investigative arm of the Department of Homeland Security (Homeland HSI, in English) seized the bus suzuki jimny he once arrived on the island from Jacksonville, Florida, via a US-flagged cargo ship.

The owner of the vehicle, a US citizen, purchased the vehicle in Mexico, obtained license plates from Mexico, and drove it to Jacksonville, where it was placed inside the cargo ship that took it to Puerto Rico.

The agency indicated that the vehicle does not meet the safety requirements of the federal Department of Transportation, nor with the emission standards of the EPA. In addition, they seized the bus for being introduced into the United States contrary to existing laws.

“The Suzuki Jimny is not eligible for import because it is less than 25 years old from the date of manufacture. Therefore, the vehicle is not exempt from the statutes of the Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) ”, explained an official of the federal Department of Transportation through written statements.

The EPA has determined that the Suzuki Jimny is not a vehicle manufactured for sale in the United States and therefore is not certified for sale on US soil.