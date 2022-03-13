Customs confiscates 482 TVs that would be smuggled into the port of Haina

The General Directorate of Customs retained a shipment of 482 high-cost televisions that would be smuggled into the country.

According to a press release sent by the institution, the seizure took place in the Port of Haina and was allowed thanks to the implementation of modern x-ray scanner technology.

It indicates that the customs authorities try to determine the origin of the merchandise and those responsible for its shipment.

The televisions were detected by the Rapiscan scanner, model Eagle P60-S, of North American manufacture, implemented on February 9, after being donated by HIT Puerto Río Haina to the General Directorate of Customs (DGA).

The implementation of x-ray technology in the port of Haina is part of the actions carried out by the general director of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, with the aim of achieving greater security and streamlining trade to turn the Dominican Republic into a World-class logistics hub.

In addition to the high capacity to screen containers entering and leaving the port, the new scanner has increased the average clearance of containers from 400 to 1,000 per day.

It is recalled that the donation made by HIT to the DGA represented an investment in infrastructure and support systems of around 3 million dollars.

During its start-up, Sanz Lovatón had highlighted that this scanner in the Río Haina Port, together with the Despacho en 24 Horas program, is one more step forward to achieve the objective of positioning the Dominican Republic as a world-class Logistics Hub.