Customs denies prohibiting shipping boxes from the US

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Director General of Customs, Eduardo Sanz Lovatón, denied that the institution has prohibited absent Dominicans residing in the United States from sending boxes with food to their relatives in the Dominican Republic.

Sanz Lovatón, interviewed by telephone by reporters from Las Américas Airport, explained that he is not aware of this measure and that it has not been applied by the General Directorate of Customs.

“That is not true that we have prohibited Dominicans residing in the United States and other places abroad send boxes with food and items to your relatives who reside in the country,” the official assured.

Input

Monthly thousands of boxes with food, medicine and other items are sent through the ports to the country by Dominicans living in the United States to their relatives, with the aim of mitigating a little the situation of the high prices of the family shopping basket.

Sanz Lovatón made the assertion after rumors were circulated to the effect that this institution had prohibited the box shipments with food aid to their relatives by Dominicans residing abroad.