“Cut military spending to create a global fund for humanity” – Corriere.it

from Carlo Rovelli

The appeal of Nobel laureates and academics to the governments of the world: let’s stop the race towards the abyss of war, cut global military spending by 2%. “History shows that it is possible to sign agreements to limit arms”

Fifty Nobel Laureates, and several Presidents of National Academies of Science have signed an appeal with a simple and concrete proposal addressed to the whole of humanity. The Dalai Lama, Nobel Peace Prize winner, was among the supporters of the proposal.

The underlying observation of the proposal is that there is a consensus that humanity faces grave common challenges such as epidemics, global warming and extreme poverty, but resources that are difficult to find are needed to tackle them. In the last world congress on climate warming this became evident: everyone agreed on the urgency, but how to finance the necessary steps? The proposal of the fifty Nobel Prizes indicates a direction for finding a vast amount of resources, based on a simple idea of ​​collaboration.

World military spending has doubled since 2000, is on the rise in nearly every country in the world, and is approaching $ 2 trillion annually. Individual governments are obliged to increase their military spending because others, perceived as adversaries, increase theirs. The mechanism of feedback fuels an arms race, with an immense cost. In the worst case scenario, it is a path that leads to devastating conflicts. In the best scenario, is a colossal waste of resources that can be used more wisely.

The 50 Nobel Prize proposal simply calls on governments to negotiate a global deal for a balanced reduction in military spending of 2% per year for five years.

From the point of view of each country, security not only does not decrease, but in fact increases, because countries perceived as adversaries reduce their military capacity. Deterrence and balance are maintained. Such a deal would help reduce animosity, further decreasing the risk of war. History shows that agreements to limit arms are achievable. For example, the Salt and Start treaties between the United States and the Soviet Union have reduced the number of nuclear warheads by as much as 90%. Such negotiations can be successful because they are rational: each actor benefits from the reduction of the armaments of his opponents. And so does humanity as a whole. Collaboration pays off.

Given the huge amount of global military spending, the resources freed by even a small reduction of 2% frees very large resources. These represent a “peace dividend” that would reach $ 1 trillion by 2030. It is about a much higher figure than the total that countries currently allocate to all cooperation programs, including the United Nations and its agencies.

The proposal of the 50 Nobel Prizes is that half of the resources released by this agreement are earmarked for a global fund, under the supervision of the United Nations, to be used to address the urgent common problems of the planet: pandemics, climate change, extreme poverty. A smaller “Global Fund” of this type already exists, and it works great in the fight against disease.

The other half of the huge resources freed up by the agreement would remain at the disposal of individual governments. All countries would therefore have new resources. Some of these can be used to convert the research and production capabilities of military industries to peaceful applications. Military scientific research has produced important repercussions for peaceful life: this same research would obviously be even more effective if redirected directly to peaceful applications.

Evidently there are technical, political and ideological complications which stand in the way of obstacles to such an agreement. But obstacles can be overcome when the common advantage is so great. The signatories of the proposal are seriously concerned about the growing bellicosity on the planet, for the growing mutual demonization of the antagonists, and they believe that it is essential to put the urgency of the common problems of humanity back at the center of political debate, and above all the rationality, in addition to morality, to work for peace and collaboration.

The planet is small, humanity is fragile, and it faces serious risks. We can only address them by working together, despite our differences. Everything that has been achieved over the centuries by humanity has been obtained thanks to the collaboration.

The Italian cities are surrounded by walls because for centuries they have waged war. Since they are no longer in arms against each other, life in the country is better. It is time for humanity to try to do the same on the planet. The recent growth of globalization may have costs, and create problems, but it also opens up an extraordinary opportunity: global collaboration. It is time that the public debate moves from the theme of competing against each other, to the theme of the immense advantages that can only come from collaboration. We hope that politics knows how to listen, and take initiatives that lead us in this direction.